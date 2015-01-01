पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • The Municipal Corporation Will Be Responsible For All The Ponds And Hot Markets In The Urban Area, The Government Has Issued A Notification, DC Has Given Instructions To Complete The Process Of Transfer

निर्देश:नगर निगम के जिम्मे होंगे शहरी क्षेत्र के सभी तालाब और हाट बाजार, सरकार ने जारी की अधिसूचना, डीसी काे दिया हस्तांतरण की प्रक्रिया पूरी कराने का निर्देश

धनबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • नगर आयुक्त बाेले- निगम के अधीन आने के बाद का साैंदर्यीकरण कर उनकी बंदाेबस्ती की जाएगी
  • सालभर पानी रहे, इसकेे लिए खुदाई भी होगी

शहरी क्षेत्र के सभी तालाब, सार्वजनिक जमीन और हाट बाजार अब नगर निगम के जिम्मे हाेंगे। नगर विकास विभाग ने इस संबंध में अधिसूचना जारी कर राज्यभर के सभी उपायुक्ताें काे परिसंपतियाें के हस्तांतरण की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर रिपाेर्ट साैंपने का निर्देश दिया है। विभागीय सचिव विनय कुमार चाैबे की ओर से जारी अधिसूचना में कहा गया है कि झारखंड नगरपालिका अधिनियम 2011 की धारा 126 में किए गए प्रावधानों के तहत नगर निकाय क्षेत्र में स्थित परिसंपत्तियों का स्वामित्व खुद-ब-खुद नगर निकायों के पास आ चुका है। हालांकि परिसंपत्तियों का विधिवत हस्तांतरण जरूरी है। सूत्राें के मुताबिक, एक्ट में प्रावधान हाेने के बाद भी अब तक शहरी क्षेत्र के बहुत सारे तालाब और सार्वजनिक भूमि निगम काे हस्तांतरित नहीं हुई हैं।

धनबाद में 86 तालाबाें का हाेगा हस्तांतरण
नगर विकास विभाग की अधिसूचना के अनुसार निगम क्षेत्र में 86 औसे तालाब हैं, जिनका हस्तांतरण नगर निगम काे किया जाना है। इनमें से 22 तालाब धनबाद शहरी क्षेत्र में हैं और बाकी झरिया, छाताटांड़, कतरास और सिंदरी अंचलाें में हैं। सूत्राें के मुताबिक, निगम के अधीन आ जाने के बाद तालाबाें के कायाकल्प की विस्तृत कार्ययाेजना तैयार की जाएगी। नगर आयुक्त सत्येंद्र कुमार ने बुधवार काे बताया कि तालाबाें काे निगम के अधीन लेने की प्रक्रिया जल्द शुरू की जाएगी। उसके बाद उनका साैंदर्यीकरण कर बंदाेबस्ती की जाएगी। तालाबाें में पूरे साल पानी रहे, इसके लिए उनकी खुदाई भी की जाएगी। जरूरत के हिसाब से एसटीपी भी लगाया जाएगा। तालाबाें काे अतिक्रमण मुक्त करने की भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें