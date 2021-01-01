पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:निगम की कार्यप्रणाली की समीक्षा करने पहुंची परफॉर्मेंस ऑडिट टीम, पांच साल की योजनाओं की भी होगी जांच

धनबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • निकायाें में कराया जा रहा परफॉर्मेंस ऑडिट
  • महालेखाकार से राज्य के सभी निकायाें में एक-एक टीम भेजी गई

नगर निगम में काम करने का क्या तरीका है। क्या राज्य के दूसरे निकायाें से यहां काम करने की प्रक्रिया अलग है। काम की रफ्तार कैसी है। इसका अांकलन करने के लिए एजी ऑफिस से चार सदस्यीय परफाेर्मेंस ऑडिट टीम धनबाद पहुंची। ऑडिट टीम आठ दिनाें तक निगम की कार्यप्रणाली की जांच करेगी। इसके बाद इसकी समीक्षा रिपाेर्ट महालेखाकार कार्यालय काे समर्पित करेगी। सूत्राें की मानें ताे महालेखाकार से राज्य के सभी निकायाें में एक-एक टीम भेजी गई है।

धनबाद में ऑडिट टीम साेमवार काे आई थी। मंगलवार से संचिकाओं की जांच शुरू हुई। प्ररफाेर्मेंट ऑडिट टीम विशेष कर प्रधानमंत्री आवास याेजना के तहत बने आवास के लाभुकाें के खाते में किस्त भेजने की प्रक्रिया, शाैचालय के लाभुकाें काे किसी तरह से भुगतान किया गया, केंद्र प्रयाेजित याेजनाओं काे किस तरीके से किया जा रहा, इसकी जानकारी लेगी। टीम ने निगम के सभी शाखा काे एक-एक प्राेफर्मा दिया है। प्राेफर्मा में केवल हा या नहीं भर कर देना है।

याेजनाओं का मांगा विवरण

प्ररफाेर्मेंस टीम साल 2015 से लेकर 2020 के बीच निगम के विकास कार्याें की समीक्षा करेगी। पांच साल में कितनी याेजनाओं काे पास किया गया। कितनी याेजनाओं पर काम शुरू हुआ। कितने पूरे हुए, कितनी याेजना अभी तक पूर्ण नहीं हुई आदि की जांच करेगी। प्रधानमंत्री आवास, शाैचालय निर्माण की स्थिति, 14वें वित्त आयाेग की राशि से कितनी याेजना ली गई। कितनी राशि खर्च हुई, कितनी राशि शेष रह गया, इसका पूरा विवरण उपलब्ध कराने काे कहा गया। टीम सभी शाखाओं में प्राेफर्मा देकर मंगलवार काे ही रांची लाैट गई। यह टीम एक-दाे दिन में वापस आएगी और रिपाेर्ट लेगी।

