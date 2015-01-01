पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:डेटाेनेटर विस्फाेट कर मछली मारने गए व्यक्ति का हाथ जख्मी, भर्ती

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • स्थानीय लोगों ने आनन-फानन में उसे इलाज के लिए एसएनएमएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया

डेटाेनेटर से विस्फाेट कर मछली मारने गया निरसा के रवि लाल मुर्मू का एक हाथ बुरी तरह जख्मी हाे गया। आननफानन में उसे एसएनएमएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया गया। घायल रवि लाल ने बताया कि वह मछली मारने गया था। मछली मारने से पहले उसने डेटाेनेटर का टाेपी खाेल रहा था। इसी दाैरान डेटाेनेटर उसके हाथ में ही ब्लास्ट कर गया। जिसमें वह जख्मी हाे गया।

स्थानीय लोगों ने आनन-फानन में उसे इलाज के लिए एसएनएमएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया। रवि ने बताया कि वह नाड़ी पहाड़ी कलियासाेल निरसा का रहने वाला है। फिलहाल उसका इलाज जारी है। बता दें कि डेटाेनेटर का उपयाेग काेयला अथवा पत्थर ताेड़ने के काम में इस्तेमाल किया जाता है, लेकिन कुछ लाेग इसे मछली मारने में उपयाेग करते हैं। डेटाेनेटर काे पानी में फेंककर उसे विस्फाेट करते हैं और मछलियां मर कर ऊपर अा जाती हैं। पुलिस को पहले इस मामले की जानकारी नहीं हुई थी। हालांकि बाद में जानकारी मिलने के बाद पुलिस काे इस मामले की सूचना मिलने पर जांच कर रही है।

