पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • The Process Of Shortening The Labor Square Will Start Soon, The Joint Team Of Corporation And BCCL Will Inspect The Square Tomorrow

निरीक्षण:श्रमिक चौक को छोटा करने की प्रक्रिया जल्द होगी शुरू, निगम और बीसीसीएल की संयुक्त टीम कल करेगी चौक का निरीक्षण

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निरीक्षण में बीसीसीएल के भी दाे अधिकारी शामिल रहेंगे

शहर के रांगाटांड़ स्थित श्रमिक चाैक और स्टील गेट चाैक की चाैड़ाई काे कम करने की कवायद निगम ने शुरू कर दी है। सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक में लिए गए निर्णय के आलाेक में नगर आयुक्त ने इस बाबत टीम का गठन कर दिया है। निगम की ओर से सहायक अभियंता मुकेश कुमार और कनीय अभियंता महेश भगत काे इस टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

निरीक्षण में बीसीसीएल के भी दाे अधिकारी शामिल रहेंगे। नगर आयुक्त ने बीसीसीएल सीएमडी काे पत्र लिखा कर दाे अफसराें का नाम देने की कहा है। निगम और बीसीसीएल अधिकारियों की संयुक्त टीम 31 अक्टूबर को चाैक का निरीक्षण करेगी। उसके बाद आगे की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी।

बीसीसीएल से चौक की चौड़ाई कम करने की अपील की

श्रमिक चाैक और स्टील गेट चाैक का निर्माण बीसीसीएल द्वारा किया गया है। सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक में लिए गए निर्णय की जानकारी निगम ने पत्र के माध्यम से बीसीसीएल काे दे दी है। पत्र में बीसीसीएल से ही दाेनाें चाैक की चाैड़ाई कम करने की अपील की गई है। बीसीसीएल द्वारा अगर इस दिशा में काेई पहल नहीं किया जाता है, तब निगम अपने स्तर से यह काम करेगा। निगम के अफसराें ने बताया कि संयुक्त निरीक्षण में अगर बीसीसीएल के अफसर शामिल नहीं होते हैं तो 31 अक्टूबर काे निगम के अभियंता दाेनाें चाैक का निरीक्षण करेंगे और नया डिजाइन बना कर नगर आयुक्त काे साैपेंगे। जिसके आधार पर चाैक काे छाेटा करने का काम शुरू किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें