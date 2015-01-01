पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:दीपावली के दिन से धनबाद से बदल जाएगा हावड़ा-जबलपुर शक्तिपुंज एक्सप्रेस का टाइम टेबल, पुराने समय से 7 मिनट पहले कतरासगढ़ पहुंचेगी ट्रेन

  • ट्रेन हावड़ा से धनबाद तक अपने पूर्व निर्धारित समय पर चलेगी

हावड़ा से जबलपुर जाने वाली ट्रेन संख्या 01448 शक्तिपुंज एक्सप्रेस का समय धनबाद से सिंगराैली के बीच 14 नवंबर से बदल जाएगा। यह ट्रेन हावड़ा से धनबाद तक अपने पूर्व निर्धारित समय पर चलेगी। धनबाद के बाद कतरासगढ़ से सिंगरौली के बीच सभी स्टेशनों पर इस ट्रेन के टाइम टेबल में बदलाव किया गया है। इसकी अधिसूचना बुधवार काे जारी कर दी गई। इसके अनुसार, शक्तिपुंज एक्सप्रेस कतरासगढ़ स्टेशन पर पहले के समय से 7 मिनट पहले पहुंचेगी और अगली सुबह 15 मिनट पहले सिंगरौली पहुंचेगी।

यह ट्रेन कतरासगढ़ में शाम 6:08 बजे, चंद्रपुरा में 6:46 बजे, फुसरो में 7:03 बजे, बेरमो में 7:14 बजे, बोकारो थर्मल में 7:26, गोमिया में 7:36 बजे, बरकाकाना में 8:45 बजे, पतरातू में रात 9:29 बजे, डाल्टनगंज में 11:50 बजे, गढ़वा में रात 12:44 बजे, रेणुकूट में रात 2:35 बजे, चोपन में सुबह 3:35 बजे और सिंगरौली में सुबह 6:30 बजे पहुंचेगी। साथ ही, जोधपुर और बीकानेर से हावड़ा जाने वाली जाेधपुर और बीकानेर एक्सप्रेस के समय में पहले ही बदलाव किया जा चुका है। ये ट्रेने अपने पहले के समय से 40 मिनट की देरी से धनबाद आएंगी। जोधपुर-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस के समय में 9 नवंबर और बीकानेर-हावड़ा के समय में 11 नवंबर से बदलाव किया गया है।

यात्रियों की भीड़ को देखते हुए 22 को रांची व 23 को पटना से चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन
यात्रियाें की भीड़ काे देखते हुए रेलवे ने छठ के माैके पर रांची से पटना के बीच एक स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। यह स्पेशल ट्रेन 22 नवंबर को रांची से पटना के लिए और 23 को पटना से रांची के लिए गोमो के रास्ते चलेगी। स्पेशल ट्रेन में सफर करने वाले यात्रियाें काे निर्धारित किराए से अधिक भुगतान करना हाेगा। इसके लिए रिजर्वेशन शुरू हाे चुका है। ट्रेन संख्या 08255 रांची-पटना स्पेशल रांची से रात 11:45 बजे खुलकर देर रात 3:00 बजे गोमो और सुबह 8:00 बजे पटना पहुंचेगी। वापसी में ट्रेन संख्या 08256 पटना-रांची स्पेशल पटना से सुबह 9:00 बजे खुलकर दोपहर 2:00 बजे गाेमाे और शाम 5:25 बजे रांची पहुंचेगी।

