पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • This Year, The Last Marriage Date Of Marriage, After This, Four Months Will Have To Wait, Then From April 22 The Shehnai Will Echo

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्योतिष गणना:इस साल विवाह का आखिरी मुहूर्त आज, इसके बाद चार माह करना होगा इंतजार, फिर 22 अप्रैल से गूंजेगी शहनाई

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूर्य के धनु राशि में आने पर 15 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा मलमास जो 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा

15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में जाने से मलमास/खरमास शुरू हो जाएगा, जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। मलमास में विवाह आदि शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं होते हैं। अब इस साल सिर्फ 9, 10, 11 और अंतिम मुहूर्त 12 दिसंबर को ही शेष हैं। इसके बाद विवाह की शहनाइयां नहीं बजेंगी। फिर विवाह मुहूर्त सीधे अगले साल 2021 में 22 अप्रैल से प्रारंभ होंगे। नववर्ष में मलमास व गुरु और शुक्र के अस्त होने के कारण जनवरी से मार्च और अगस्त से अक्टूबर तक विवाह मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे यानी छह माह विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे और छह माह नहीं। इनमें 16 फरवरी को वसंत पंचमी और 16 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी के अबूझ मुहूर्त शामिल हैं, लेकिन पंडितों का मत है कि पंचांगों में इन दोनों दिनों में विवाह मुहूर्त का उल्लेख नहीं है।

17 जनवरी से गुरु का तारा, 16 फरवरी से शुक्र का तारा अस्त हो जाएगा

ज्योतिर्विदों के अनुसार 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास और इसके बाद गुरु व शुक्र ग्रह के अस्त रहने पर विवाह नहीं होंगे। 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक देव गुरु बृहस्पति और 16 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र के अस्त होने के कारण कोई विवाह मुहूर्त नहीं होगा। इस दौरान मार्च में होलाष्टक भी रहेगा, जिसमें विवाह नहीं होते हैं। अगस्त से अक्टूबर तक भी मलमास व गुरु एवं शुक्र के विभिन्न तिथियों में अस्त होने और सूर्य के सिंह व कन्या राशि में रहते मुहूर्त अक्टूबर तक नहीं रहेंगे।

मई माह में सबसे ज्यादा 15 और जुलाई में सिर्फ छह दिन रहेंगे विवाह के मुहूर्त

  • अप्रैल- 22, 25, 26, 27, 28 व 30
  • मई- 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30 व 31
  • जून- 5, 6, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28 व 30
  • जुलाई- 1, 2, 3, 7, 15 व 18
  • नवंबर- 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29 व 30
  • दिसंबर- 1, 2, 5, 7, 11, 12 व 13 तारीख को विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त हैं।

क्या होता है मलमास
सूर्य के धनु व मीन राशि में स्थित होने की अवधि को ही मलमास या खरमास कहा जाता है। मलमास में सभी प्रकार के शुभ कार्य जैसे विवाह, मुंडन, सगाई, गृह आरंभ आदि कार्य वर्जित रहते हैं।

मलमास में क्या करें

यह महीना दान-पुण्य और ईश्वर भक्ति के लिए विशेष माना गया है, लेकिन मलमास के दिनों में किए गए दान का कई गुना फल प्राप्त होता है, इसलिए जितना संभव हो सके निर्धनों और जरूरतमंदों को दान करना चाहिए। इस समय में सिर्फ जप तप हवन आदि कार्य ही करना श्रेयस्कर रहता है।

क्या न करें

शुभ कार्यों पर पूरी तरह से रोक लग जाती है। इस दौरान विवाह आदि कार्य नहीं होते। किसी नए कार्य की शुरुआत करना वर्जित माना गया है। इसके अलावा सगाई, गृह निर्माण, गृह प्रवेश, नए कारोबार का प्रारंभ नहीं करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें