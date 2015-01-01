पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क हादसे:सड़क दुर्घटनाओ में तीन जख्मी

धनबाद14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अलग-अलग सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में शुक्रवार को तीन लोग जख्मी हो गए। पहली घटना वासेपुर बाइपास रोड में हुई। इसमें बाइक सवार भूली निवासी नंद गोपाल जख्मी हो गया। घायल को एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बरटांड़ में हुई एक अन्य घटना में जयप्रकाश नगर निवासी सुमन सिंह और स्टील गेट में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में बरवाअड्डा निवासी राजीव गोप जख्मी हो गए। दोनों बाइक से कहीं जा रहे थे। घटना के बाद दोनों को एसएनएमएमसीएच के इमरजेंसी में ले जाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशिवराज ने आगर के गो-अभयारण्य में पूजा की, 3 घोषणाएं करेंगे; गायों को लेकर रिसर्च सेंटर भी बनेगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें