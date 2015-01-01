पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सामा-चकेवा:गाम के अधिकारी तोहे बड़का भइया हो, तोहे छोटका भइया हो, भइया...

धनबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाई-बहन के प्रेम का प्रतीक पर्व पर मिथिलांचवासियों के घराें में गूंजने लगे हैं गीत

छठ पूजा संपन्न होने के साथ ही भाई-बहन के प्रेम के प्रतीक का पर्व सामा-चकेवा की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। शाम ढलते ही मिथिलांचलवासियों के घरों में गाम के अधिकारी तोहे बड़का भइया हो, तोहे छोटका भइया हो..., सामा खेले गेलिये भाई के आंगना... आदि गीत गूंजने लगे हैं। कार्तिक शुक्ल पंचमी से शुरू हुआ मिथिला का लोक पर्व सामा-चकेवा पूर्णिमा यानी 30 नवंबर तक चलेगा।

पूर्णिमा के दिन बुराई का प्रतीक चुगला को जलाने के साथ इस पर्व का समापन होगा। भाई-बहन के अटूट प्रेमको दर्शाने वाला सामा-चकेवा को धनबाद में बड़े ही धूमधाम से मनाया जाता है। मिथिलावासियों के घरों में युवतियां और नवविवाहिता सामा-चकेवा के खेल में व्यस्त हैं। सामा-चकेवा के लिए कई विवाहिता अपने ससुराल से मायके आईं हैं।

भगवान कृष्ण के पुत्र-पुत्री हैं सामा-चकेवा

भगवान कृष्ण की पुत्री श्यामा एवं पुत्र शांभ की कहानी पर सामा-चकेवा पर्व आधारित है। पौराणिक कथा के अनुसार श्यामा जब मुनि की सेवा में उनकी कुटिया जातीं थीं तो उनके मंत्री ने कृष्ण को इसकी चुगली की थी, जिससे नाराज होकर कृष्ण ने अपनी पुत्री को श्राप देकर पक्षी बना दिया था। इसके बाद मुनि चारूदत्त ने भी भगवान महादेव को प्रसन्न कर पक्षी बनने का वर मांगा।

बहन-बहनोई को ढूढ़ते हुए भाई शांभ मिथिला पहुंचे थे और मिथिला की महिलाओं को सामा-चकेवा खेलने के लिए प्रेरित किया। उसी दिन से मिथिला में सामा-चकेवा मनाया जा रहा है। बाद में शांभ ने तपस्या कर भगवान कृष्ण को प्रसन्न किया और बहन-बहनोई को वापस मानव रूप दिलाया।

जिले में काेराेनाकाल को लेकर इस साल सामूहिक पूजन पर असमंजस

धनबाद में हर वर्ष विद्यापति समिति की ओर से सामूहिक तौर पर सामा-चकेवा का आयोजन किया जाता है। हालांकि इस साल काेराेना संक्रमण काे देखते हुए अबतक सामूहिक पूजन काे लेकर काेई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। सामूहिक पूजन के दाैरान हर साल सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम के बीच बहनें सामूहिक रूप से यह पर्व मनाती हैं।

मूर्तियां बनाकर की जाती है पूजा

सामा-चकेवा में विभिन्न पात्रों की मूर्तियां बनाकर उसकी पूजा करने की परंपरा है। भाई सामा, बहन चकेवा के अलावा चारूदत्त, चुगला, सतभइया, वन-तीतर, झांझी, कुत्ता, वृंदावन और बांसुरी बजाते भगवान कृष्ण की मूर्ति बनाई जाती है। कृष्ण के चारों ओर अन्य मूर्तियों को रखकर गीत-नाद करने की परंपरा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें