बैठक:स्मार्ट सिटी जैसा होगा ट्रैफिक सिस्टम, 16 जगहों पर सिग्नल लाइट, पार्किंग के लिए अलग दीर्घकालीन योजना बनाई जाएगी

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रैफिक व पार्किंग सिस्टम सुधारने के लिए कंसल्टेंट की बहाली पर सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की मुहर
  • बैंकमोड़ से पूजा टॉकीज तक बने सभी कॉमर्शियल भवनों के नक्शों की हाेगी जांच

डीसी उमा शंकर सिंह की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार काे जिला सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक समाहरणालय सभागार में हुई। बैठक में शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था काे दुरुस्त करने, पार्किंग काे लेकर दीर्घकालिक योजना बनाने, जिले में सड़क दुर्घटनाओं काे कम करने सहित अन्य मुद्दाें पर चर्चा हुई। डीसी ने शहर की ट्रैफिक व पार्किंग व्यवस्था काे दुरुस्त करने के लिए एक्शन प्लान तैयार करने का निर्देश दिया। डीसी ने कहा कि स्मार्ट सिटी के तर्ज पर धनबाद शहर की ट्रैफिक और पार्किंग व्यवस्था काे बेहतर बनाने के लिए दीर्घकालिक याेजना बनाई जाएगी। इसके लिए कंसल्टेंट एजेंसी बहाल की जाएगी।

एडीएम लाॅ एंड ऑर्डर काे निर्देश दिया गया है कि किसी स्मार्ट सिटी की कंसल्टेंट एजेंसी से संपर्क कर उससे धनबाद शहर के लिए दीर्घकालिक एक्शन प्लान तैयार करवाएं। डीसी ने बताया कि कम मैनपावर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सुधारने तथा बड़े वाहनाें के लिए अलग रूट बनाने की भी याेजना है। बैठक में नगर आयुक्त सत्येंद्र कुमार, एसडीएम सुरेंद्र कुमार, डीटीओ ओम प्रकाश यादव, झमाडा एमडी दिलीप कुमार, डीएसपी (सीसीआर) जगदीश प्रसाद, एनएचएआई दुर्गापुर के मैनेजर टेक्निकल अनंत लाल, एनएचएआई प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर सुधीर कुमार समेत अन्य अधिकारी माैजूद थे।

2 एक्शन प्लान... इनसेे बदल सकती है सड़कों की सूरत

भीड़भाड़ वाले क्षेत्रों में पार्किंग के लिए बनेगी दीर्घकालिक योजना
डीसी ने बैंक मोड़, सिटी सेंटर, कोर्ट मोड़ सहित अन्य भीड़भाड़ वाले क्षेत्रों में पार्किंग व्यवस्था के लिए दीर्घकालिक योजना बनाने का निर्देश दिया। बैंक मोड़ से लेकर पूजा टॉकीज तक बने कॉमर्शियल भवनों के नक्शा की जांच का निर्देश दिया। झमाडा एमडी काे पूरे स्थिति काे जांच कर एक सप्ताह में रिपाेर्ट जमा करने का आदेश दिया है।

श्रमिक चाैक गाेलंबर छोटा हाेगा, जल्द लगेगी ट्रैफिक सिग्नल लाइट

ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए डीसी ने श्रमिक चाैक गाेलंबर के आकार काे कम करने और नगर आयुक्त, पथ निर्माण विभाग और ट्रैफिक डीएसपी को श्रमिक चौक का निरीक्षण करने का निर्देश दिया। नगर निगम काे शहर के 16 प्रमुख स्थलाें पर जल्द ट्रैफिक लाइट सिग्नल सिस्टम लगाने के लिए प्रक्रिया शीघ्र शुरू करने का निर्देश दिया है।

इन बिंदुओं पर भी निर्णय

  • मुख्य सड़कों से जुड़ने वाले लिंक रोडों के जंक्शन प्वाइंट से 20 मीटर पहले गति अवरोधक लगेंगे
  • जिले के सभी लिंक राेडों का सर्वे कर प्राक्कलन तैयार करेगा आरईओ
  • परिवहन विभाग व ट्रैफिक पुलिस निरंतर जांच अभियान चलाएंगे
  • शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई का आदेश
  • वाहनों में अस्पष्ट व फैंसी नंबर प्लेट लगाने वाले के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई।

पगला मोड़ में 3-4 ब्रेकर

बैठक में डीसी ने एनएचआई और स्टेट हाइवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ झारखंड काे एनएच-2 और एनएच-32 पर ब्लैक स्पॉट काे चिह्नित कर वृहद रिपाेर्ट देने का आदेश दिया, जिससे उन स्थानाें पर दुर्घटना राेकने के लिए कारगर उपाय किया जा सके। गाेविंदपुर-साहेबगंज राेड में लटानी पगला मोड़ पर लगातार हो रही दुर्घटना काे राेकने के लिए तीन-चार ब्रेकर बनाने को कहा गया है।

