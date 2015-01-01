पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:कार्यालय अधीक्षक, वरीय लिपिक, राजस्व कर्मी सहित 27 का ट्रांसफर, जमीन गड़बड़ी में प्रारंभिक कार्रवाई

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्थानांतरिक किए गए कर्मियाें काे 24 दिसंबर तक विरमित करने का आदेश

डीसी उमा शंकर सिंह विभिन्न अंचल कार्यालयाें में चल रही जमीन संबंधित जांच काे लेकर 27 कर्मियाें काे ट्रांसफर कर दिया है। इसमें कार्यालय अधीक्षक, प्रधान लिपिक, निम्नवर्गीय लिपिक, राजस्व कर्मचारी और अनुसेवक शामिल हैं। डीसी ने कहा कि बलियापुर, बाघमारा, गाेविंदुपर और निरसा अंचल कार्यालयाें में जमीन संबंधी कराई गई जांच में बड़े स्तर पर गड़बड़ी सामने आई है।

इसकाे लेकर कई लाेगाें के विरुद्ध विभागीय कार्रवाई की गई है। जबकि 23 लाेगाें काे शाेकाॅज कर लिखित में स्पष्टीकरण देने काे कहा गया है। इन कर्मियाें काे विभिन्न अंचलाें में स्थानांतरण किया है, ताकि संबंधित अंचल में जहां उनके विरुद्ध आराेप है, वहां जांच काे प्रभावित नहीं कर सके। इसके अलावे अन्य विभाग के कर्मियाें का भी स्थानांतरण किया गया है। सभी विभागीय अधिकारियाें काे इस महीने की 24 तारीख तक विरमित करने का आदेश दिया गया है।

