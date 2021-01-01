पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • Transport Corridor To Be Built For City Buses, It Will Be Constructed By Combining Urban And Rural Areas; Bartand Bus Stand Will Be Modern

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सौगात:सिटी बसों के लिए बनेगा ट्रांसपोर्ट काॅरिडोर, इसका निर्माण शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र काे मिला कर किया जाएगा; बरटांड़ बस स्टैंड आधुनिक बनेगा

धनबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • पहले चरण में इसका प्रस्ताव तैयार होगा
  • फिर डीपीआर तैयार होगी
  • दाेनाें जिम्मेवारी सरकार ने निगम काे दी

शहर के लोगों को सिटी बस की सेवा नियमित उपलब्ध कराने के लिए इंटीग्रेटेड ट्रांसपाेर्ट काॅरिडाेर का निर्माण किया जाएगा। ट्रांसपाेर्ट काॅरिडाेर निर्माण की कवायद नगर निगम ने शुरू कर दी है। पहले चरण में इसका प्रस्ताव तैयार होगा। फिर डीपीआर तैयार होगी। दाेनाें जिम्मेवारी सरकार ने निगम काे दी है।

काॅरिडाेर का निर्माण शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र काे मिला कर किया जाएगा, ताकि गांव और शहर के लाेगाें काे सिटी बस सेवा का लाभ मिल सके। इस याेजना के तहत बरटांड़ बस स्टैंड काे आधुनिक बनाया जाएगा। वहीं चिरकुंडा, झरिया, सिंदरी, कतरास व छाताटांड़ अंचल में नए बस स्टैंड बनेंगे।

सूडा निदेशक ने निगम को डीपीआर बनाने को कहा

तीन दिन पूर्व निगम के विकास कार्याें की समीक्षा करने आए सूडा निदेशक ने निगम काे इंटीग्रेटेड ट्रांसपोर्ट काॅरिडाेर की डीपीआर तैयार करने का निर्देश दिया था। उन्हाेंने बैठक में नगर आयुक्त से कहा था कि धनबाद शहर की आबादी दस लाख से अधिक हाेने के कारण यह शहर मिलेनियम सिटी में शामिल हाे गया है। मिलेनियम सिटी का अपना एक ट्रांसपाेर्ट सिस्टम ताे हाेना ही चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser