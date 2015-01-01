पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:राेजगार छिनने और बीमारी से परेशान युवक ने साेनारडीह में लगा ली फांसी, जंगल क्षेत्र में पेड़ से दुपट्टे के फंदे में लटका मिला शव

सोनारडीहएक घंटा पहले
  • मृतक के पिता दिलीप बाउरी ने बताया कि उनका बेटा सूरज बुधवार की सुबह घर से निकला था

सोनारडीह ओपी के पास जंगल में बुधवार काे एक 18 वर्षीय युवक का शव पेड़ से दुपट्टे के फंदे से लटकता मिला। मृतक की पहचान महथाडीह निवासी दिलीप बाउरी के बेटे सूरज कुमार के रूप में की गई। शव मिलने की खबर पाकर परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे और दहाड़ मारकर रोने लगे।सोनारडीह पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को पेड़ से उतारकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मृतक के पिता दिलीप बाउरी ने बताया कि उनका बेटा सूरज बुधवार की सुबह घर से निकला था। काफी देर तक नहीं लाैटा, ताे खोजबीन करने लगे।

इसी दाैरान जंगल में पेड़ से शव लटके हाेने की खबर मिली। वहां पहुंचे, ताे पाया कि वह सूरज ही था। पिता ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के पहले सूरज धनबाद से बाहर एक ठेकेदार के अधीन काम करता था। कोरोना के फैलाव के बाद वह घर लाैट आया था। इसी बीच बीमार भी पड़ गया। काम नहीं मिलने और बीमारी के कारण वह काफी तनाव में रहता था। उसने खुदकुशी क्याें की, समझ से परे है। दिलीप बाउरी दैनिक मजदूरी करते हैं। उनकी पत्नी की मौत एक साल पहले हो चुकी है।

इधर, कार्मिक नगर में बीसीसीएलकर्मी ने लगाई फांसी

न्यू कार्मिक नगर स्थित बीसीसीएल ब्लॉक 36 में काेयलाकर्मी जमुना भुइयां ने फंखे में रस्सी के सहारे फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर सरायढेला पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और पंचनामा के बाद शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मृतक की पत्नी चन्द्रवती देवी ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में कहा कि मंगलवार को खाना खाने के बाद दोनों सो गए थे। सुबह जागी, ताे पति जमुना भुइयां बिस्तर पर नहीं थे। उठकर दूसरे कमरे में गई, ताे वहां वे फंदे से लटके मिले। शोर मचाने पर पड़ोसी जुट गए और पुलिस को दी सूचना। पत्नी ने पति की आत्महत्या की काेई स्पष्ट वजह नहीं बताई। पुलिस ने मामले में पत्नी के बयान पर यूडी केस दर्ज किया है।

