शिकायत:सिर्फ एक स्कूल के नाम पर 21 लाख का घाेटाला, दो स्कूलों ने भी छात्रवृत्ति फर्जीवाड़े की खोली पोल

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • डेफाेडिल्स स्कूल के नाम पर 234 बच्चाें की छात्रवृत्ति की राशि की निकासी हुई है

ईडेन पब्लिक स्कूल, गाेविंदपुर के नाम पर 202 छात्राें की छात्रवृत्ति का भुगतान हुआ। छठी से आठवीं कक्षा की छात्रवृत्ति की राशि 10,700 रुपये है। इस तरह अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति के नाम पर 21 लाख 61 हजार 400 रुपए का भुगतान हुआ। इस तरह सिर्फ एक स्कूल के नाम पर 21 लाख रुपए से अधिक की राशि की निकासी हुई। इसका खुलासा गुरुवार को प्रशासनिक जांच में हुआ। अब जिले के दाे और स्कूल बिरसा पब्लिक स्कूल बराेरा और डेफाेडिल्स पब्लिक स्कूल डुमरा बाघमारा ने भी उनके नाम पर इस फर्जीवाड़े की शिकायत की है।

डेफाेडिल्स स्कूल के नाम पर 234 बच्चाें की छात्रवृत्ति की राशि की निकासी हुई है। इस तरह स्कूलाें के नाम पर फर्जी बच्चाें काे दिखा कर कराेड़ाें रुपए की हेराफेरी की आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है। इधर, निजी स्कूलाें के दाे संगठनाें ने गुरुवार काे पीएम, राज्यपाल, सीएम से लेकर डीसी काे लिखित शिकायत की है।

सिर्फ 49 अल्पसंख्यक छात्र वहां 202 को छात्रवृत्ति
जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी दयानंद दुबे, बीईईओ माे माेहसिन सहित चार सदस्यीय टीम गुरुवार काे ईडेन पब्लिक स्कूल, गाेविंदपुर पहुंची थी। स्कूल प्रबंधन ने कहा कि एनएसपी में पंजीयन के लिए कभी आवेदन ही नहीं किया गया। वर्ष 2019-20 में एनएसपी पाेर्टल पर 6-8वीं कक्षा के 202 बच्चाें का छात्रवृत्ति भुगतान दिख रहा है, जबकि स्कूल में नर्सरी से 8वीं तक 183 अल्पसंख्यक बच्चे ही थे। 6-8वीं में करीब 49 बच्चे ही पढ़ रहे थे।

जांच की जा रही है, दाेषियों पर हाेगी प्राथमिकी- दुबे
जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी दयानंद दुबे ने बताया कि स्कूल के नाम आवेदन, किसी एक की आधार संख्या, माेबाइल नंबर आदि मिलने के बाद ही पंजीयन हाेता है। फिर यूजर आईडी-पासवर्ड दिया जाता है। वर्ष 2019-20 में फर्जीवाड़े की आशंका काे देखते हुए वर्ष 2020-21 में बीईईओ से जांच रिपाेर्ट लेने के बाद ही छात्रवृत्ति भुगतान की तमाम प्रक्रियाएं की जा रही हैं। मामले में जाे दाेषी हाे, उनके खिलाई प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई जाएगी।

छात्रवृत्ति के नाम पर करोड़ों का घपला- एसोसिएशन

प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन ने मामले की शिकायत पीएम, सीएम, राज्यपाल, डीसी, से की है। महासचिव प्रवीण कुमार दुबे ने बताया कि जिले में पिछले 4-5 वर्षों से इस अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति के नाम पर कराेड़ाें रुपए की अवैध निकासी की जा रही है। इसमें दलालाें से मिलीभगत की आशंका से इंकार नहीं है। वहीं झारखंड प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन के डीसी व जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी से शिकायत कर कहा कि अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति की जांच हो।

