हादसा:गोविंदपुर में दो बाइकों की टक्कर में बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गए दोनों युवकों ने इलाज के दौरान तोड़ दिया दम

गोविंदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दाेनाें में से किसी ने नहीं पहना था हेलमेट
  • पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया

गोविंदपुर-टुंडी राेड पर बरियो मोड़ के पास सोमवार की शाम दो बाइकों की टक्कर में गंभीर रूप से घायल हाे गए दोनों युवकों की मंगलवार काे मौत हो गई। जख्मी मुकेश्वर प्रसाद वर्मा को सोमवार की रात एसएनएमएमसीएच से बोकारो रेफर कर दिया गया था, लेकिन रास्ते में ही उसकी माैत हाे गई।

पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। मुकेश्वर गिरिडीह जिले के अहिल्यापुर के पर्वतपुर गांव के टेकलाल महतो का बेटा था। दूसरे जख्मी युवक सुमित कुमार झा ने इलाज के दौरान मंगलवार की शाम असर्फी अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। वह गाेविंदपुर के ऊपर बाजार निवासी रिटायर्ड कोर्टकर्मी अशोक कुमार झा का बेटा था। दोनों ने बाइक चलाते समय हेलमेट नहीं पहना था। हेलमेट रहने पर शायद जान बच सकती थी।

