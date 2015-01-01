पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:ईसीएल के कापासारा ओसीपी में हंगामा जीएम ने कोयला चुराने से रोका तो ग्रामीणों ने किया हमला, सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने की फायरिंग

धनबाद32 मिनट पहले
  • जीएम के अंगरक्षक तानसेन और ग्रामीण शर्मा सिंह ने अलग-अलग शिकायतें दर्ज करवाईं

ईसीएल मुगमा क्षेत्र के कापासारा ओसीपी में सोमवार की सुबह जमकर बवाल हुआ। सुबह 8 बजे ओसीपी का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे जीएम बीसी सिंह ने जब वहां भारी संख्या में ग्रामीणों को कोयला चुराते देखा तो उन्हें एेसा करने से रोक दिया। इसके बाद स्थिति बिगड़ गई। आक्रोशित ग्रामीण ने जीएम समेत उनके साथ चल रहे सुरक्षाकर्मियों पर हमला बोल दिया। पत्थर चलाने लगे। पत्थरों से दो वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने जीएम को ग्रामीणों की चंगुल से छुड़ाने के लिए दो राउंड हवाई फायरिंग की। उसके बाद जीएम को मौके से बाहर निकाला गया।

इधर फायरिंग के विरोध में ग्रामीणों ने नारेबाजी करते हुए भाजपा के बैनर तले ओसीपी के एप्रोच रोड को जाम कर धरना में बैठ गए। ग्रामीणों का आरोप था कि जीएम ने खुद गोली चलाई। 5 घंटे बाद ग्रामीणों ने निरसा एसडीपीओ विजय कुशवाहा के इस आश्वासन के बाद आंदोलन खत्म किया कि ग्रामीणों को जो शिकायत है, वे दें, प्राथमिकी दर्ज होगी। गीता देवी नामक एक महिला ने जीएम के खिलाफ गोली चलाने और खुद के जख्मी होने का दावा करती हुई निरसा थाना में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। बाद में उसने अपनी शिकायत वापस ले ली। वहीं निरसा थाना में ईसीएल के सुरक्षाकर्मी सह जीएम के अंगरक्षक तानसेन और ग्रामीण शर्मा सिंह ने अलग-अलग शिकायतें दर्ज करवाईं।

5 दिन पूर्व भी सुरक्षाकर्मी एवं ग्रामीणों में हुई थी झड़प

4 नवंबर को कापासारा ओसीपी विस्तारीकरण को लेकर बिहार-बंगाल बस्ती की ओर मिट्टी कटाई किए जाने के कारण ग्रामीण एवं ईसीएल सुरक्षाकर्मियों के बीच झड़प हुई थी। इस मामले में भी ग्रामीण एवं ईसीएल सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने निरसा थाना में अलग-अलग शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी।

