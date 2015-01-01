पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कारोना का खतरा अभी टला नहीं:संक्रमित होने के बावजूद मास्क का करें उपयोग, कोरोना को बढ़ने से रोकने में यह अभी कारगर

धनबाद10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके काेराेना याेद्धाओं की अपील-कहीं रहें, मास्क को ही दवा समझें

काेराेना वायरस नहीं दिखने वाला शत्रु है। यह संक्रमित व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आने से ताे फैलता ही है, ड्राॅपलेट हाेने के कारण खांसने और छींकने पर सतह, वातावरण में फैल जाता है। इस स्थिति में मास्क का उपयाेग नहीं करने वालाें में संक्रमण की आशंका सबसे अधिक रहती है। अनलाॅक के बाद बाजार और सार्वजनिक स्थानाें पर लाेग लापरवाही कर रहे हैं।

यह खुद के साथ परिवार और समाज के लिए हानिकारक है। यह कहना है काेराेना से लड़ते हुए संक्रमण की चपेट में आने वाले चिकित्सक और पारा मेडिकल कर्मचारियाें का। इन्हाेंने मास्क ही वैक्सीन अभियान के तहत मास्क के उपयाेग की अहमियत बताई।

मास्क के जरिए खुद बचें, परिवार काे भी बचाएं : डाॅ विकास राणा

निरसा काेविड अस्पताल के नाेडल अफसर डाॅ विकास कुमार राणा कहते हैं कि काेराेना के केस लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। इस रफ्तार के कारण इस बीमारी से लड़ रहे लाेगाें की मुश्किलें बढ़ रही है। अब संक्रमित व्यक्ति खुद नहीं समझ पा रहा है कि वह संक्रमण की चपेट में कैसे आया। मास्क का उपयाेग कर कई तरह की परेशानी और मुश्किलाें से बचा जा सकता है।

मास्क की सबसे बड़ी खूबी यह है कि यदि आप संक्रमित हाे चुके हैं, तब भी इसका उपयाेग कर अपने परिवार, मित्र काे संक्रमण से बचा सकते हैं। भीड़ वाले स्थानाें पर ही नहीं, घर में भी सभी सदस्य मास्क का उपयाेग करें ताकि संक्रमण काे फैलने से राेका जा सके।

अभी काेराेना की सबसे बड़ी दवा मास्क ही है : संजीव तूरी

एसएनएमसीएच में काेविड जांच के लिए मरीजाें का सैंपल लेते हुए संक्रमण की चपेट में आनेवाले लैब टेक्नीशियन संजीव तूरी का कहना है कि तमाम सावधानियाें के बावजूद वह कब इस वायरस की चपेट में आ गया, पता भी नहीं चला। लेकिन सतर्कता के कारण इस महामारी में यह जानकर सुकून भी मिला कि मेरे परिवार का काेई सदस्य इस वायरस की चपेट में नहीं आया।

और यह संभव हुआ मास्क के उपयाेग से। घर में बड़े-बुजुर्ग, छाेटे बच्चे थे। थाेड़ी लापरवाही से मेरे जरिए उन तक वायरस पहुंचता ताे सचमुच मुश्किल काफी बढ़ जाती। अभी बाजाराें में स्थिति भयावह है।

कोरोना से बचने के लिए मास्क का उपयाेग जरूरी : रूना दास

कैथलैब काेविड अस्पताल में अटेंडेंट रहे रूना दास का कहना है कि काेराेना संक्रमित से हाेने वाला व्यक्ति ही परेशानी काे समझ सकता है। पूरी सावधानी के बाद भी संक्रमित मरीजाें की देखभाल करते हुए वह चपेट में आ गया ताे उनका क्या हाेगा जाे बाजार में बिना डर भय, बगैर मास्क, शारीरिक दूरी का पालन किए बगैर घूम रहे हैं।

इस स्थिति में काेराेना पर नियंत्रण संभव नहीं है। भीड़ में काैन संक्रमित है, इसकी पहचान मुश्किल है। ऐसे में मास्क न केवल आपकाे संक्रमण से बचाता है बल्कि संक्रमित हैं ताे संक्रमण काे फैलने से भी राेकता है।

मास्क बेहद जरूरी, उपयाेग में भी बरतें सावधानी: डाॅ राजर्षि भूषण

मरीज का इलाज करते हुए संक्रमण की चपेट में आने वाले चिकित्सक डाॅ राजर्षि भूषण कहते हैं कि काेराेना से बचाव के लिए मास्क कितना जरुरी है, यह इस माहामारी से लड़ रहे लाेग अच्छी तरह जानते हैं। पूरी एहतियात के बावजूद थाेड़ी सी चूक ने संक्रमण की चपेट में ले लिया।

आज बाजार, सड़काें पर लाेग बगैर मास्क के बिना दूरी का पालन किए घूम रहे हैं। यह काेराेना काे दावत देने जैसा है। अब तक काेराेना की वैक्सीन नहीं है। ऐसे में मास्क का उपयाेग बेहद जरूरी है। इसके उपयाेग में भी सावधानी जरुरी है। मास्क उतारें ताे हांथ काे अच्छे से धाेएं। तभी मुंह-नाक छुएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस के मामले में भारत 7वें नंबर पर पहुंचा; यहां अब 4.78% मरीज, 93.74% लोग ठीक हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें