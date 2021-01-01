पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूडा निदेशक ने की समीक्षा:15वें वित्त आयोग की राशि का इस्तेमाल शहर को हरा-भरा करने में करें, रोड-नाली के बजाए पार्क बनाने पर जोर- निदेशक

धनबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • 15वें वित्त आयोग की राशि से रोड-नाली के बजाए पार्क बनाने पर जोर
  • तालाबाें के संरक्षण पर ध्यान देने को कहा

स्टेट अर्बन डेवलपमेंट ऑथोरिटी (सुडा) के निदेशक अमित कुमार ने नगर निगम काे 15 वें वित्त आयाेग की राशि से सिविल वर्क कराने से परहेज करने की सलाह दी है। उन्हाेंने कहा है कि इस राशि से राेड, नाली या सामुदायिक भवन के निर्माण की बजाय पार्क का निर्माण करें। ग्रीन काॅरिडाेर बनाएं। तालाबाें के संरक्षण पर ध्यान दें। उन्हाेंने कहा कि धनबाद सबसे प्रदूषित शहराें में शामिल है।

इसलिए 15 वें वित्त आयाेग की राशि का अधिक से अधिक इस्तेमाल वायु प्रदूषण काे नियंत्रित करने में करें। सूडा निदेशक साेमवार काे निगम कार्यालय में विकास याेजनाओं की समीक्षा कर रहे थे। वे रांची स्मार्ट सिटी काे लेकर आयाेजित इंवेस्टर्स मीट में शामिल हाेने के लिए साेमवार काे धनबाद आए थे। उन्हाेंने कहा कि 15 वें वित्त आयाेग काे लेकर केंद्र का भी गाइड लाइन है कि इस राशि का अधिक से अधिक इस्तेमाल शहर काे हराभरा करने में किया जाए।

जताई नाराजगी- जलापूर्ति याेजना का काम 25% भी पूरा नहीं

समीक्षा बैठक के दाैरान उन्हाेंने अम्रुत याेजना की राशि से कतरास क्षेत्र में चल रही जलापूर्ति याेजना की समीक्षा की और धीमी रफ्तार पर नाराजगी प्रकट करते हुए काम में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया। उन्हाेंने कहा कि 166 कराेड़ की इस याेजना का काम अभी तक मात्र 25 फीसदी भी पूरा नहीं हुआ है। अब तक 60 से 70 फीसदी तक काम हाे जाना चाहिए था।

रैंकिंग में सुधार का निर्देश

समीक्षा के दाैरान सूडा निदेशक ने स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण काे लेकर चलाए जा रहे कार्यक्रम की जानकारी ली और इस बार पहले से बेहतर प्रदर्शन की उम्मीद जताई। उन्हाेंने सिटीजन फीडबैक की जानकारी मांगी ताे नगर आयुक्त द्वारा बताया गया कि अब तक 1 लाख, 30 हजार फीडबैक हाे चुका है। इस पर संताेष प्रकट करते हुए उन्हाेंने कहा कि सभी श्रेणी में तैयारी बेहतर हाेनी चाहिए। किसी एक श्रेणी में बेहतर करने से रैंकिंग में सुधार नहीं हाेगा। पूरी टीम काे इस अभियान में लगाना हाेगा।

