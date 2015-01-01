पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीसी ने कहा:मुआवजा भुगतान को आधार, बैंक खाता व जाति प्रमाणपत्र का सत्यापन करें

धनबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समिति की बैठक में 70 प्रस्तावों की हुई समीक्षा
  • टुंडी विधायक और सिटी एसपी ने भी विभिन्न मुद्दाें पर रखे अपने सुझाव

अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति अत्याचार निवारण अधिनियम के तहत जिला स्तरीय सतर्कता व माॅनिटरिंग समिति की बैठक मंगलवार काे समाहरणालय सभागार में हुई। बैठक डीसी उमा शंकर की अध्यक्षता में हुई। जिसमें अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति अत्याचार निवारण से संबंधित मुआवजा भुगतान के लिए 70 प्रस्तावों की समीक्षा की गई। डीसी ने कहा कि मुआवजा प्राप्त करने के लिए पीड़ित व्यक्ति का अनिवार्य रूप से आधार कार्ड, बैंक खाता और जाति प्रमाण पत्र की जांच करें।

जाति प्रमाण पत्र को अंचल अधिकारी से सत्यापित कराना है। समीक्षा के दौरान तीन असंज्ञेय मामलों के लिए जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी को विभिन्न विभाग से मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त करने का निर्देश दिया गया। इसमें टुंडी विधायक मथुरा महताे और सिटी एसपी आर रामकुमार ने भी विभिन्न मुद्दाें पर सुझाव रखे।

अब हर तीन महीने पर हाेगी समिति की बैठक

बैठक में डीसी ने हर 3 माह पर सतर्कता समिति की बैठक करने का निर्देश दिया गया, जिससे काेई मामला लंबित नहीं रहने पाए। एसडीएम काे निर्देश दिया गया कि लंबित मामलाें की रिपाेर्ट शीध्र समिति काे उपलब्ध कराएं। माैके पर एसी श्याम नारायण राम, एडीएम सप्लाई संदीप कुमार दोराईबुरु, डीडब्यूओ दयानंद दुबे, सांसद प्रतिनिधि नितिन भट्ट, गिरधारी महतो, केडी पांडेय, निताय रजवार, कपिल देव पासवान, कौशलेंद्र कुमार, मिथिलेश कुमार राम, समीर कुमार मुर्मू, गुरु चरण बक्शी, रायमुनी देवी आदि माैजूद थे।

