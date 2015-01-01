पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएसआईआर में काम करते हुए किसी भारतीय के नोबेल पुरस्कार जीतने का है इंतजार

धनबाद6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएसआईआर-सिंफर का 75वां स्थापना दिवस, 37 प्रयोगशालाओं के पदाधिकारी हुए शामिल

सीएसआईआर-सिंफर जैसे संस्थान आत्मनिर्भर भारत बनाने के पीएम के सपने को साकार करने में बड़ा योगदान दे रहे हैं। हमें उस समय का इंतजार है, जब सीएसआईआर में काम करते हुए हमारे काेई वैज्ञानिक नोबेल पुरस्कार जीतें। ये बातें केंद्रीय विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी, पृथ्वी विज्ञान और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डाॅ हर्षवर्धन ने मंगलवार काे सीएसआईआर-सिंफर के 75वें स्थापना दिवस पर वर्चुअल समाराेह का उद्घाटन करते हुए बताैर मुख्य अतिथि कहीं।

समाराेह में नीति आयाेग के सदस्य पद्मभूषण डॉ. विजय कुमार सारस्वत, सीएसआईआर के महानिदेशक डॉ. शेखर चिं. मांडे, सिंफर के निदेशक डाॅ पीके सिंह, पूर्व निदेशक, वैज्ञानिक, अनुसंधान परिषद के सदस्य, सीएसआईआर की सभी 37 प्रयोगशालाओं के निदेशक, आईआईटी, एनआईटी, पार्टनर उद्योगाें के प्रतिनिधि भी शामिल हुए।

और घटेगी मानव व मशीन की दूरी: डाॅ सारस्वत

डॉ. सारस्वत ने 5 जी, 6जी, क्वांटम कंप्यूटिंग, रोबोटिक आईओटी, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस, मशीन लर्निंग आदि का जिक्र करते हुए भविष्य की तकनीकी उत्कृष्टता को रेखांकित किया। हम इंटेलिजेंट समाज बनने की ओर अग्रसर है, जिसमें मानव और मशीन के बीच की दूरी और घटेगी।

6 महत्वपूर्ण कराराें पर हुए हस्ताक्षर

समाराेह में प्रौद्योगिकी हस्तांतरण के अंतर्गत 6 महत्वपूर्ण करारों पर हस्ताक्षर किए गए। डिजिटल माइन यूजिंग इंटरनेट ऑफ थिंग्स के काॅमर्शियलाइजेशन के लिए बेंगलुरु व सिकंदराबाद की दाे कंपनियाें के साथ करार हुए। जियाे-सिंथेटिक कंक्रीट सीमेंट से संबंधित प्राैद्याेगिकी, जियाे एक्सप्लाेरेशन संबंधी प्राैद्याेगिकी पर भी हस्ताक्षर हुए। सिंफर और मैथन पावर लिमिटेड के बीच क्वालिटी काेल फाॅर पावर जेनरेशन के लिए और सिंफर, एनपीजीसीएल और सीसीएल के बीच कोयला गुणवत्ता मूल्यांकन के लिए करार हुआ।

सिंफर अनुसंधान-विकास में निभा रहा अहम राेल : डाॅ पीके सिंह

संस्थान के निदेशक डॉ. पीके सिंह ने अतिथियाें का स्वागत करते हुए सिंफर के संक्षिप्त इतिहास पर प्रकाश डाला। कहा कि 17 नवंबर, 1946 को अपनी स्थापना के बाद से ही यह संस्थान देश की ऊर्जा सुरक्षा और प्रगति के लिए संपूर्ण कोयला-ऊर्जा क्षेत्र के अनुसंधान-विकास में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा रहा है।

सड़कों और सुरंगों के निर्माण के लिए सड़क सीमा संगठन, आयुध निर्माणी बोर्ड, भारतीय हवाई अड्डा प्राधिकरण, जल-विद्युत परियोजनाएं, मेट्रो, भारतीय रेलवे, प्राकृतिक संसाधनों के प्रभावी उपयोग हेतु तापीय ऊर्जा कंपनियों, कोक मेकिंग संस्थानाें काे वैज्ञानिक सहयोग भी दे रहा है।

