केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बोले:वैक्सीन पर हो रहा काम, रिसर्च भी हो रहे साझा, मास्क, सामाजिक दूरी और स्वच्छता फिलहाल वैक्सीन

धनबाद11 मिनट पहले
सीएसआईआर-सिंफर, धनबाद के 75वें स्थापना दिवस पर मंगलवार को वर्चुअल संबोधन में सूचना एवं प्राैद्याेगिकी मंत्री सह स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डाॅ हर्षवर्धन ने काेविड एप्राेप्रिएट बिहेवियर काे सही साेशल वैक्सीन माना है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि ठीक से मास्क लगाना, हर समय उपयाेग करना, बातचीत के वक्त भी नहीं हटाना, साबुन-पानी से हाथ धाेना और 2 गज की दूरी, यही काेविड-19 की लड़ाई में फिलहाल साेशल वैक्सीन की चाभी है, जिससे हम काेविड के ट्रांसमिशन काे राेक सकते हैं।

कार्यक्रम में कई लाेगों‌ ने मास्क लगा रखा है, लेकिन कुछ लाेग ऊपर-नीचे कर रहे हैं। यही खतरनाक है। डाॅ हर्षवर्धन ने कहा कि काेविड की अब तक की लड़ाई में केवल स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र के लाेग ही नहीं, सीएसआईआर के वैज्ञानिक भी लगे रहे। किसी ने जिनाॅम सिक्वेंसिंग शुरू की। किसी ने वेंटिलेटर बनाया, किसी ने पीपीई किट ताे किसी ने टेस्ट किट बनाना शुरू किया।

आरटी-पीसीआर को रिप्लेस कर सकती है सीएसआईआर की किट

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि सीएसआईआर ने जाे किट बनाई है, संभवत: उसमें बड़ी क्षमता है। उसकी टेक्नाेलाॅजी ट्रांसफर हाे चुकी है ओर टाटा जैसी प्रतिष्ठित संस्थान के साथ मिल कर आगे बढ़ेगी। आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट काे यह रिप्लेस कर सकती है। यह टेक्नाेलाॅजी बड़ा परिवर्तन हाे सकती है। वैक्सीन बनाने में सभी वैज्ञानिक जुटे हैं।

कंपनियाें और रिसर्चर एक-दूसरे से चीजें साझा कर रहे हैं। दवा ढूंढने, ड्रग के री-पर्पसिंग का काम हाे रहा है। मंत्री ने बताया कि काेविड के खिलाफ जंग में भारत 11वे महीने में प्रवेश कर चुका है। इस संबंध मेंं भारत में 8 जनवरी काे पहली बैठक हुई थी। तब से अब तक वैज्ञानिकाें ने चैन की सांस नहीं ली है।

दुनिया में सबसे अधिक रिकवरी रेट और सबसे कम मृत्यु दर भारत में

दुनिया में 135 कराेड़ की आबादी हाेते हुए भी भारत सफलता में दूसरे बड़े विकसित देशाें की तुलना में आगे है। यहां दुनिया का सबसे अधिक रिकवरी रेट है और सबसे कम मृत्यु दर। 10-15 लाख प्रतिदिन टेस्ट हाे रहे हैं।

एक लैब से बढ़कर 2080 लैब हो गई हैं। 6 महीने पहले हम मास्क, वेंटीलेटर, पीपीई किट अरदि इंपाेर्ट करने की स्थिति में थे और अब एक्सपाेर्ट की की स्थिति में हैं। यह सब कुछ वैज्ञानिकाें के ही याेगदान से संभव हुआ है।

रूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा

