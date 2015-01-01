पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:रेलवे में निजीकरण के खिलाफ कर्मियाें ने ईसीआरईयू के बैनर तले किया प्रदर्शन, केंद्र को वापस लेना होगा निर्णय

धनबाद25 मिनट पहले
  • अब 43600 रुपए मूल वेतनवालों को रात्रि भत्ते के आदेश को वापस लेकर पुरानी व्यवस्था बहाल करानी है

रेलवे के निजीकरण के खिलाफ और विभिन्न मांगाें के समर्थन में ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे इंप्लाइज यूनियन के बैनर तले रेलकर्मियों ने साेमवार काे धनबाद स्टेशन पर प्रदर्शन किया। यूनियन के मंडल सचिव सुनील कुमार ने इस माैके पर कहा कि निजी कंपनियाें काे लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए सरकार रेलवे का निजीकरण कर रही है, जिसका अंतिम दम तक विराेध हाेगा और केंद्र काे निर्णय वापस लेना पड़ेगा। रेल कर्मियाें की एकता की वजह से उसे रात्रि भत्ता की कटाैती का निर्णय वापस लेना पड़ा। अब 43600 रुपए मूल वेतनवालों को रात्रि भत्ते के आदेश को वापस लेकर पुरानी व्यवस्था बहाल करानी है।

यूनियन की मांगाें में रात्रि भत्ते की बाध्यता समाप्त करना, महंगाई भत्ते पर लगी रोक हटाना, रेलवे के निजीकरण पर रोक लगाना, पुरानी पेंशन नीति लागू करना, पास की पुरानी व्यवस्था काे भी लागू रखना, खाली पदों काे भरना अाैर आंदोलन करने पर स्थानांतरण और चार्जशीट देकर प्रताड़ना बंद करना शामिल है। प्रदर्शन में बीआर सिंह, एसके सिंह, एसपी सिंह, शत्रुघ्न कुमार, बबलू कुमार, उदय शंकर, एमके बनर्जी, आसिफ अली समेत बड़ी संख्या में रेल कर्मी शामिल थे।

