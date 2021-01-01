पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:नौकरी से निकालने पर तनाव में था युवक, फांसी लगाकर दी जान; दुहाटांड़ में अपने ही घर में फंदे से झूलता मिला शव

धनबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूचना पर धनसार पुलिस पहुंची और पंचनामा के बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा
  • तीन भाइयाें में मृतक तीसरे नंबर पर था

दुहाटांड़ में रहने वाले सुनील कुमार चौरसिया (25 वर्ष) ने अपने कमरे में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। वह मानसिक तनाव से गुजर रहा था। तनाव में ही उसने यह कदम उठाया। उनके पिता रामभजन चौरसिया ने बताया कि सुनील चेन्नई में एक निजी कंपनी में नौकरी करता था। कंपनी ने उसे नौकरी से निकाल दिया था। एक माह पहले ही चेन्नई से लाैटा था। उसके बाद से वह मानसिक तनाव में गुजर रहा था। उसकी तबीयत भी खराब रहने लगी थी। नौकरी नहीं मिलने से सदमे और मानसिक तनाव में ही बेटे ने फांसी लगाकर कर अपनी जान दे दी।

परिजनों ने बताया कि रविवार की रात सुनील अपने कमरे में था। सोमवार की सुबह देर तक कमरे का दरवाजा नहीं खुला। उसके बाद वे उनके कमरे में गया तो सुनील को पंखे के सहारे लटका पाया। यह दृश्य देख परिजनों में चीख-पुकार मच गई। सूचना पर धनसार पुलिस पहुंची और पंचनामा के बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। सुनील के पिता रामभजन चौरसिया फर्नीचर बनाने का काम करते हैं। तीन भाइयाें में मृतक तीसरे नंबर पर था। बड़ा भाई दिल्ली और छाेटा भाई चेन्नई में जाॅब करते हैं।

