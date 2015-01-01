पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • On 8th Day, A Dead Body, Commotion And Sabotage Came Out Of The Mine, The Rescue Team Stuck In The Mine After Seeing The Anger Of The Villagers

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हंगामा:8वें दिन खदान से निकला एक का शव, हंगामा और तोड़फोड़, ग्रामीणों का गुस्सा देख खदान में ही फंसी रही रेस्क्यू टीम

निरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निकला शव माणिक का बसिया का शव खदान में ही
  • खुदिया खदान में पानी घुसने पर लापता हुए थे दोनों कर्मी

ईसीएल मुगमा क्षेत्र की खुदिया क्वारडीह सेक्शन भूमिगत खदान के एमएस सिम में पानी घुस जाने के कारण 8 दिसंबर से लापता हॉलेज ऑपरेटर माणिक बाउरी का शव मंगलवार की रात मिला। रेस्क्यू टीम ने एमएस सिम के 47 नंबर पिलर के पास माणिक को शव खोजा। उसके बाद रात लगभग 10 बजे शव खदान से बाहर निकाला गया। शव गल चुका था और उससे तेज दुर्गंध आ रही थी। शव बाहर निकालकर एंबुलेंस में रखते ही लापता दोनों कर्मियों के परिजन एवं स्थानीय ग्रामीण आक्रोशित हो उठे।

जबरन एंबुलेंस से शव को निकाल कोलियरी परिसर में जमकर हंगामा मचाया। तोड़फोड़ की। ग्रामीणों एवं परिजनों के आक्रोश को देख खदान के बाहर मौजूद रेस्क्यू टीम के सदस्य मौके से भाग निकले। लोगों ने पुलिस, सीआईएसएफ के साथ भी नोकझोंक की। माणिक के शव की पहचान उसकी अंगूठी व कपड़ों से हुई। बाद में शव के साथ परिजन व ग्रामीण मुआवजा समेत अन्य मांगों को लेकर देर रात खदान परिसर में ही धरना में बैठे रहे।

ग्रामीणों का गुस्सा देख खदान में ही फंसी रही रेस्क्यू टीम
ऊपर हो रहे हंगामे को देख भूमिगत खदान के अंदर से रेस्क्यू टीम डर से बाहर नहीं निकली। कहा जा रहा है कि अंदर मौजूद टीम को बसिया का शव मिल गया है, परंतु उसे बीपी सिम के 32 नंबर पिलर में बने कंट्रोल रूम पर रख हंगामा खत्म होने का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। वहीं बाहर मौजूद रेस्क्यू टीम ग्रामीणों का गुस्सा देख भाग गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें