पाकुड़ में हादसा:जहरीला खाना खाने से एक ही परिवार के तीन बच्चों की मौत, माता-पिता बीमार

पाकुड़2 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
अस्पताल में भर्ती सुहागिन सोरेन। पुलिस ने तीनों बच्चों के लाश को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए पाकुड भेजा दिया। 
  • सोमवार को देर रात जहरीला खाना खाने से उजड़ा गया परिवार

जिले के पाकुड़िया थाना क्षेत्र के रामघाटी गांव में जहरीला खाना खाने से एक ही परिवार के तीन बच्चों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि, मृत बच्चों के माता-पिता जहरीला खाना खाने से बीमार पड़ गए। बीमार लोगों का इलाज सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पाकुडिया में किया गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना सोमवार देर रात की है।

परिजन के अनुसार रामघाटी चितांग टोला निवासी बबलू हेम्ब्रम के घर में रात में खाने में बासी भात, आलू व सब्जी तथा पुराने इमली की चटनी को तीनों बच्चों ने घर के अन्य लोगों के साथ खाया था। खाने के तुरंत बाद ही तीनों बच्चों की उल्टी व दस्त होने लगी और वे सभी बार-बार बेहोश होने लगे। उनकी हालत बिगड़ने लगी और कुछ ही देर बाद तीनों बच्चों की मौत हो गई। मृत बच्चों में उज्जवल हेम्ब्रम (7), अजित हेम्ब्रम (1) तथा संजय हेम्ब्रम (14) हैं। जबकि, बच्चे के पिता बबलू हेम्ब्रम (36) व माता सुहागिनी सोरेन (31) का इलाज सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पाकुडिया में चल रहा है।

जानकारी मिलते ही मंगलवार को पाकुडिया थाना प्रभारी मदन कुमार, प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी मिथिलेश कुमार चौधरी ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर घटना की विस्तृत जानकारी हासिल की। साथ ही बीमार पड़ी सुहागिनी सोरेन को अविलंब स्वास्थ्य टीम के चिकित्सक डॉक्टर गंगा शंकर साह ने प्राथमिक उपचार कर उन्हें बेहतर इलाज के लिए कहीं और भेज दिया। अधिकारियों ने बच्चों व परिजनों द्वारा खाया हुआ बचा जहरीला खाना के नमूने को जब्त कर सील बन्द डब्बे में रखा गया। पुलिस ने तीनों बच्चों के लाश को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए पाकुड भेजा दिया।

