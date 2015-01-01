पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंडल मार्च:दाे बच्चाें का शव मिलने के मामले का खुलासा नहीं, निकाला गया कैंडल मार्च

राजधनवारएक घंटा पहले
  • कैंडल मार्च का नेतृत्व धर्मेंद्र विश्वकर्मा व मानव शास्त्री ने की

राजधनवार थाना क्षेत्र के परसन ओपी अंतर्गत केंदुआडीह में बीते 3 नवंबर को लापता हुए पवन कुमार व पीयूष कुमार व 5 नवंबर को गांव के ही एक अर्धनिर्मित कुएं में शव बरामद हुआ। जिसके बाद अभी तक पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा मामले का उद्भेदन व अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से आक्रोशित बरजो के नव युवकों द्वारा मंगलवार को कैंडल मार्च निकाला गया। कैंडल मार्च का नेतृत्व धर्मेंद्र विश्वकर्मा व मानव शास्त्री ने की।

मार्च बरजो के लट्टू बाबा चौक से निकल कर बरजो मोड़, लाला टोला, पांडेय टोला, हरिजन टोला, पंडित टोला आदि जगहों का भ्रमण किया। इस बाबत लोगों ने पुलिस प्रशासन से अनुरोध करते हुए अतिशीघ्र मामले का उद्भेदन कर अपराधियों को शीघ्र गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की है। साथ ही ऐसे जघन्य अपराधियों को फांसी की सजा दिये जाने की मांग की है। मौके पर रविन्द्र विश्वकर्मा, बंटी राणा, सुसेन पांडेय, सतीश शर्मा, नथुनी विश्वकर्मा, उपेन्द्र विश्वकर्मा के साथ-साथ दर्जनों की संख्या में लोग मौजूद थे।

