एसडीओ ने कहा:काेराेना संक्रमण से निबटने के लिए घराें में ही मनाएं छठ पूजा

राजधनवार2 घंटे पहले
  • धनवार के मनरेगा भवन में एसडीओ ने छठ पूजा काे लेकर की बैठक

धनवार के मनरेगा भवन में मंगलवार को खोरीमहुआ एसडीओ धीरेंद्र कुमार सिंह की अध्यक्षता में बैठक की गई। बैठक में एसडीओ ने छठ पूजा को लेकर जारी सरकारी दिशा-निर्देश से अवगत कराया। कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए लोगों से घरों में ही छठ पर्व मनाने को कहा गया। बताया गया कि छठ के दौरान सभी सार्वजनिक जल स्रोतों का उपयोग वर्जित रहेगा।

माैके पर जमुआ इंस्पेक्टर बिनय राम, धनवार सीओ शशिकांत सिंकर, धनवार थाना प्रभारी रूपेश कुमार सिंह, परसन ओपी प्रभारी सुरेश लिंडा, छठ पूजा समिति के बालेश्वर मोदी, भाजपा नेता सुनील अग्रवाल, पवन साव, सुबोध राय, मुखिया संजय साव, रोबिन कुमार, शंकर पासवान, उदय सिंह, अब्दुल गफूर, अभिमन्यु पासवान, सुनील मोदी, अरविंद निषाद आदि थे।

