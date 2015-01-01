पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छानबीन:धनवार रेफरल अस्पताल में की तोड़फोड़

राजधनवारएक दिन पहले
  • सूचना मिलते ही धनवार पुलिस अस्पताल पहुंचकर छानबीन में जुट गई है

धनवार रेफरल अस्पताल में शुक्रवार शाम को अज्ञात लोगों ने ओटी कमरा में लगे दरवाजा का शीशा तोड़ दिया। बताते चलें कि घटना के समय अस्पताल में दो एएनएम उपस्थित थी। उन्होंने बताया कि एक मरीज के साथ तीन लोग इलाज कराने पहुंचे थे।

इस बीच चिकित्सक को एनएम कॉल कर बुला रही थी, कि उक्त लोग तोड़-फोड़ कर कुछ ही देर में फरार हो गया। इस बाबत प्रभारी चिकित्सा प्रभारी नीरज जैन ने बताया कि कुछ अज्ञात लोग मूंह में ताैलिया बांधे हुए था तथा शराब के नशे में धूत था। वे लोग चार की संख्या में थे। जिसमें एक ने ओटी में लगे दरवाजे का शीशा तोड़कर भाग गया। जिसकी सूचना धनवार पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही धनवार पुलिस अस्पताल पहुंचकर छानबीन में जुट गई है।

