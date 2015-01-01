पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:दो सगे भाइयाें की शवयात्रा में दिखा ग्रामीणों का गम और गुस्सा, हत्यारों को जल्द पकड़ने की मांग

राजधनवार31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सांसद अन्नपूर्णा देवी व भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता लक्ष्मण प्रसाद सिंह केंदुआ पहुंचे और परिजनाें से मिलकर हिम्मत बढ़ाई

धनवार थाना क्षेत्र के परसन ओपी अंतर्गत केंदुआ टोला (गादी नावाडीह) में शुक्रवार अहले सुबह दो मासूम सगे भाई पवन साव (9) एवं पीयूष साव (7) का एक साथ अर्थी उठी तो पूरे क्षेत्र का माहौल गमगीन हो गया। हर तरफ चीत्कार एवं स्वजनों के क्रंदन से उपस्थित लोगों का कलेजा दहल गया। धनवार सरिया मुख्य पथ के केंदुआ चौक स्थित मंडप के बगल स्थित सार्वजनिक शमशान घाट पर सनातन धर्म अनुसार मिट्टी देकर अंतिम विदाई दे दी गई। अंतिम विदाई देते वक्त परिवार के लोगों के साथ ही अन्य लोगो की आंसू नही थम पाई।

इसके साथ ही तेजलाल साव के घर का चिराग बूझ गया। घटना काे लेकर केंदुआ से लेकर आसपास के दर्जनाें गावाें के ग्रामीणाें में भारी आक्राेश है। इसी क्रम में शुक्रवार काे स्थानीय सांसद अन्नपूर्णा देवी व भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता लक्ष्मण प्रसाद सिंह केंदुआ पहुंचे और परिजनाें से मिलकर हिम्मत बढ़ाया है। साथ ही सरकार से मांग की है कि जल्द से जल्द घटनाक्रम का पटाक्षेप कर दाेषियाें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। वहीं दूसरी तरफ दाेनाें बच्चाें की एक साथ निकली शवयात्रा में हजाराें की भीड़ उमड़ी। हर तरफ गम, आक्राेश साफ दिख रहा है। परिजनाें की चित्कार से हर आंख से आंसू छलक पड़े। लाेगों में आक्राेश के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी गई थी।

