हिरासत:राजधनवार के बरजाे में अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने पांच घरों को तोड़ा, बचे लाेग

राजधनवार5 घंटे पहले
  • बीती रात 10 बजे हुई घटना, पुलिस ने ट्रक को कब्जे में लेते हुए चालक को हिरासत में लिया

राजधनवार थाना क्षेत्र के बरजो में बीत रात एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया। रात करीब 10 बजे एक अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने एक कतार से पांच घरों को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया और ध्वस्त करते हुए आगे निकल गया। जिससे सभी घराें का अगला हिस्सा धराशायी हाे गया। साथ ही घर के अगले हिस्से में रखे बाईक सहित अन्य सामान क्षतिग्रस्त हाे गया। सभी घराें के सदस्य पिछले हिस्से में साे रहे थे। यदि यही घटना 7 बजे शाम के पहले हाेती ताे बड़ा हादसा हाेना तय था। हालांकि तेज आवाज के साथ हुई घटना के दाैरान लाेगों की नींद खुल गई और लोग हो-हल्ला करते हुए दौड़ पड़े। इसके बाद ट्रक से उतरकर चालक ने भागने की कोशिश की, लेकिन स्थानीय लोगों ने उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। हालांकि तब भी रात के अंधेरा का फायदा उठाते हुए चालक भागकर कहीं छुप गया। इसके बाद जब पुलिस पहुंची तब वह सामने आया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने चालक को हिरासत में लेते हुए ट्रक को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार ट्रक नंबर जेएचबीवी-2487 देर रात्रि को बगोदर की ओर से आ रहा था। इसी बीच बरजो के पास अनियंत्रित होकर पांच घरों को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। जिसमें सुजीत राणा, राजू राणा, बैजनाथ राणा, सुमित राणा तथा मनोज राणा के घरों को तोड़ते हुए आगे निकल गया।हालांकि देर रात्रि होने की वजह से लोग अपने घरों में सोए हुए थे, जिसके कारण किसी जान माल का नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा। वहीं इस घटना से सुजीत राणा का हौंडा साइन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों की मानें तो अगर दिन में इस तरह की घटना होती तो कई जानमाल का नुकसान हो जाता, देर रात्रि की वजह से लोग अपने घरों में सोए हुए थे। जिससे बड़ी घटना होने से बच गई।

