पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजगंज में सड़क हादसा:पीछे से कार ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर, महिला की मौत, पति गंभीर, 2 बच्चे भी जख्मी

राजगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद सड़क पर पड़े बच्चे।

राजगंज के करणपुरा बाेराबांध में जीटी रोड पर मंगलवार को कार से टक्कर में बाइक पर सवार एक महिला की माैत हाे गई। उनके पति और दाे बच्चे गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हाे गए। खबर मिलने पर माैके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों को इलाज के लिए धनबाद भेज दिया। जानकारी के मुताबिक, टुंडी के बगहा निवासी सोनालाल बास्की अपनी पत्नी गीता देवी और दो बच्चाें ओमप्रकाश तथा विशाल के साथ बाइक से तोपचांची की तरफ से अपने घर लौट रहे थे।

इसी दाैरान उनकी बाइक के आगे चल रहे कंटेनर के सामने मवेशी आ गया, ताे कंटेनर के चालक ने अचानक ब्रेक लगाया। साेनालाल ने भी बाइक राेकने की काेशिश की, लेकिन उसके रुकते-रुकते पीछे चल रही कार ने उनकी बाइक को जाेर से टक्कर मार दी। बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर कंटेनर से जा टकराई और उस पर सवार परिवार के सभी लाेग उछलकर दूर फेंका गए। सोनालाल और उनकी पत्नी गीता गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए और दाेनाें बच्चाें काे भी चाेटें आईं।

इलाज के लिए धनबाद ले जाने के क्रम में गीता देवी ने दम तोड़ दिया। अस्पताल में सोनालाल की स्थिति गंभीर बनी हुई है। इलाजरत दाेनाें बच्चे रो-रोकर मम्मी-पापा को खोज रहे हैं। उन्हें नहीं पता कि उनकी मां अब कभी उनके पास नहीं आ सकेंगी। उनके अन्य रिश्तेदार अस्पताल पहुंच गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें