पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

साहिबगंज में मानव तस्करी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई:चार नाबालिग सहित 9 लोगों को पुलिस ने मानव तस्करों के चंगुल से छुड़ाया

साहिबगंज6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस के चंगुल में मानव तस्कर एवं पुलिस को जानकारी देते एसपी।
  • इस मामले में 2 मानव तस्कर गिरफ्तार हुए हैं
  • 9 लोगों को तस्करी कर दिल्ली ले जाया जा रहा था

साहिबगंज रेल सुरक्षा बल एवं जिला पुलिस बल ने संयुक्त रूप से छापेमारी कर चार नाबालिग समेत कुल 9 लोगों को मानव तस्करों के चंगुल से छुड़ाने में सफलता पाई है। इस मामले में 2 मानव तस्कर गिरफ्तार हुए हैं। जबकि अन्य तस्करों की तलाश जारी है।

एसपी अनुरंजन किस्पोट्टा ने शनिवार को बताया कि 7 नवंबर को आरपीएफ निरीक्षक नरेंद्र सिंह को गुप्त सूचना प्राप्त हुई थी कि कुछ नाबालिग लड़की और लड़कों को तस्करी कर दिल्ली ले जाया जा रहा है। इस सूचना के प्राप्त होने के बाद नगर थाना से पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक रूपा तिर्की, पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक गायत्री कुमारी, पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक सुषमा कुमारी सशस्त्र बल के साथ रेलवे स्टेशन साहिबगंज पहुंचे। आरपीएफ निरीक्षक एवं सशस्त्र बल के सहयोग से 2 बच्चे, दो लड़के कुल 4 बच्चों सहित एक वृद्ध बाबूलाल मुर्मू को बरामद किया गया।

एसपी ने बताया कि पूछताछ में बाबूलाल मुर्मू ने बताया कि बरहेट थाना क्षेत्र का रहने वाला लखींद्र मंडल राजस्थान निवासी अपने साथी उत्तम कुमार मंडल के साथ मिलकर काम करने के नाम पर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के निर्धन बच्चे एवं बच्चियों को तस्करी कर मेट्रो सिटी ले जाकर बिक्री कर देते हैं। यही इन लोगों का मुख्य पेशा है।

एसपी ने बताया कि इस संदर्भ में थाना में मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी विजय आशीष कुजूर के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी दल का गठन किया गया। छापेमारी दल के सदस्यों द्वारा लखींद्र मंडल को बरहेट थाना क्षेत्र से गिरफ्तार किया गया एवं उसके निशानदेही पर चार अन्य लड़कियों को भी, जिन्हें तस्करी कर दिल्ली ले जाया जा रहा था उन्हें बरामद किया गया। इसके साथ ही एक अन्य अभियुक्त तालु सोरेन को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया। एसपी ने बताया कि इस प्रकार से पुलिस के रेस्क्यू में कुल 9 लोगों को मानव तस्करी से बचाया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें