गंगा उत्सव के अंतिम दिन प्रभात फेरी:गंगा काे दिखाई आरती, लिया स्वच्छता का संकल्प

साहिबगंज12 मिनट पहले
शाम में सूरज की मनोहर छटाओं के ढलने के बाद साहिबगंज बिजली घाट में भव्य गंगा आरती के साथ गंगा उत्सव का समापन हुआ।
  • गंगा नदी झारखंड में साहिबगंज जिले के 83 किमी क्षेत्र से हाेकर गुजरती है
  • साहिबगंज बिजली घाट में भव्य गंगा आरती के साथ गंगा उत्सव का समापन हुआ

नमामि गंगे परियोजना के तहत बुधवार काे साहिबगंज में मां गंगा की आरती की गई। शाम 7 बजे स्थानीय लाेग साहिबगंज और राजमहल के घाट पर जुटे। उन्हाेंने गंगा की पूजा की और साफ रखने का संकल्प लिया। गंगा नदी झारखंड में साहिबगंज जिले के 83 किमी क्षेत्र से हाेकर गुजरती है। नदियाें काे बचाने और जिले में हो रहे गंगा उत्सव कार्यक्रम का तृतीय एवं अंतिम दिन बुधवार को था।

कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत राजमहल सूर्यदेव घाट में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी राजमहल हरिवंश पंडित की अध्यक्षता में श्रमदान कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत सूर्यदेव गंगा घाट राजमहल में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी समेत पंचायत एवं अनुमंडल के कर्मी ने घाट परिसर में झाड़ू लगाया और वहां साफ-सफाई की। इस दौरान सभी ने अनुमंडल कार्यालय परिसर, जेके उच्च विद्यालय, एवं अकबरी मस्जिद के पीछे वृक्षारोपण भी किया। कार्यक्रम में नीम, चंदन, महोगिनी का पौधा लगाया गया।

गंगा उत्सव कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रातः7 बजे राजमहल सिंधी दालान सहारण पार्क एवं वहां से वापस सिंधी दालान तक प्रभात फेरी निकली गई। इस दौरान गंगा स्वच्छता, गंगा घाट की साफ़ सफाई आदि से संबंधित नारे लगाए और आम जनों में प्लास्टिक का उपयोग न करने के लिए जागरूकता फैलाया।

गंगा उत्सव का भव्य समापन
जिले में आयोजित तीन दिवसीय गंगा उत्सव कार्यक्रम के अंतिम दिन शाम में सूरज की मनोहर छटाओं के ढलने के बाद साहिबगंज बिजली घाट में भव्य गंगा आरती के साथ गंगा उत्सव का समापन हुआ। उत्सव का उद्देश्य गंगा को स्वच्छ निर्मल एवं अविरल बनाना है। लोग इसको लेकर जागरूक हो, इस गंगा उत्सव का प्रमुख उद्देश्य रहा। गंगा आरती साहिबगंज एवं राजमहल दोनों जगह की गई। यहां बता दें कि झारखंड में एकमात्र जिला साहिबगंज में गंगा नदी बहती है जो लगभग 83 किलोमीटर की एरिया झारखंड में आता है।

