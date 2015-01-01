पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रावई:3 बाइक समेत 13 पेटी शराब उज्वे से किया जब्त

तिसरी3 घंटे पहले
  • झारखंड-बिहार की सीमा स्थित नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र में हुई कार्रवाई, सभी आरोपी हुए फरार

झारखण्ड-बिहार सीमा पर स्थित मनसाडीह ओपी से 02 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित थानसिंगडीह पंचायत के उज्वे जंगल नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र से गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर मंगलवार को लोकाई-नयनपुर थाना पुलिस ने तीन बाइक के साथ 450, 300 मिली का बोतल, रॉयल स्टेग का 01 पेटी और इम्प्रियल बुलू 750 मिली 04 पेटी समेत कुल 13 पेटी शराब जब्त किया है। जिसमें एक काला रंग का अपाची, दो हीरो कंपनी का ग्लैमर शामिल है। दो वाहन बिना नम्बर का है एक ग्लेमर जेएच 11 एस 2761 अंकित है।

थाना प्रभारी उपेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर जांच की गई। सत्यापन के लिए स्थल पहुंचने पर सूचक का सूचना सत्य पाया गया। उज्वे गांव के जंगल में बिहार और झारखण्ड के शराब माफियाओं द्वारा शराब की खरीद-बिक्री की जा रही थी। पुलिस पहुंचने की सूचना पर सभी माफिया कोहरा और घना जंगल का फायदा उठाते हुए बाइक और शराब छोड़ कर फरार हो गये। शराब और बाइक थाना लाकर जब्ती सूची तैयार कर लोकाई नयनपुर थाना कांड संख्या18/20 धारा 414, 272, 273, 4 ए उत्पाद अधनियम के तहत 10 अज्ञात लोगों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। छापामारी दल में थाना प्रभारी के साथ सब इंस्पेक्टर ब्रिज कुमार, एएसआई राजकिशोर शर्मा शामिल थे। शराब माफिया मनसाडीह ओपी क्षेत्र के नदी होते हुए उज्वे तक झारखण्ड के माफिया शराब पहुंचाते थे। उज्वे पहाड़ी से करीब 2 किलोमीटर पैदल पहाड़ी रास्ता बिहार जाने के लिए 2 किलोमीटर दूरी तय करने में 2 से 3 घंटे लगते हैंै। रुपए के लालच के कारण जान जोखिम में डाल कर महिला, पुरुष, मजदूर, शराब ढोने का काम करते हैं।

