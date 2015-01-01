पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तिसरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कई मुखिया जेल गए तो कई की वित्तीय शक्तियां भी जब्त की गई, अभियोजन की भी अनुशंसा

तिसरी प्रखंड अंतर्गत भंडरी पंचायत के कथाराटांड़ गांव में 20 फीट व्यास का पुराना कुआं से किसानों द्वारा आलू फसल का पंप सेट से पटवन किया जा रहा था। इसी दौरान कुआं अचानक भरभरा कर धंस गया। किसान कटी यादव और उमेश यादव दोनों का होंडा पंप सेट मिट्टी के नीचे दब गया। ध्वस्त होते समय कुआं पर कई लोग फसल पटवन करने उपस्थित थे, सभी लोग बाल-बाल बचे। भंडारी निवासी पप्पू कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि कथाराटांड़ के ध्वस्त हुए कुआं से लगभग 40 एकड़ भूमि का सालों भर पटवन होता था। किसान साग, सब्जी उगा कर तिसरी चौक और बाजार में बिक्री कर रोजी-रोजगार किया करते थे।

कुआं धंसने से इस गांव के भगवान यादव, इंद्रदेव यादव, सरफु मियां, गुरमली मियां, केदार साव, करीम मियां, महदली मियां समेत कई लोग चिंतित हैं। किसान कटी यादव ने बताया यह कुआं 1970 से पूर्व बिहार सरकार द्वारा तिसरी ब्लॉक से सिंचाई विभाग से निर्मित किया गया था। उमेश यादव ने कहा कि ठेकेदारों द्वारा किए गए निर्माण कार्य में प्लास्टर के बाद पर्याप्त पानी पड़ने के कारण सीमेंट और ईंट, पत्थर अलग-अलग हो जाने से कुआं डैमेज हो चुका था, जगह-जगह फट गया था। इस संबंध में तिसरी बीडीओ सुनील प्रकाश ने बताया कि 14वीं वित्त द्वारा आसानी से कुआं का मरम्मत हो सकता था।

