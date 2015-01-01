पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:आदित्यपुर रेलवे स्टेशन के विकास कार्य व कैरेज एंड वैगन वर्कशॉप विस्तार का लिया जायजा, समय पर कार्य पूरा करने का दिया आदेश

आदित्यपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीआरएम ने कार्य में देरी व लापरवाही बरतने पर एजेंसी को लगाई फटकार

आदित्यपुर रेलवे स्टेशन का शनिवार को निरीक्षण करने दक्षिण पूर्व रेलवे के डिवीजनल रेलवे मैनेजर (डीआरएम) विजय कुमार साहू अपने अधीनस्थ अधिकारियों के साथ आदित्यपुर स्टेशन पहुंचे। विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा की। आदित्यपुर में अभी जो लोडिंग क्षमता है इसे दोगुनी करने का लक्ष्य है। इसके लिए कैरेज एंड वैगन वर्कशॉप का विस्तार किया जा रहा है। जब लोडिंग क्षमता बढ़ेगी तो कैरेज एंड वैगन की मरम्मती क्षमता भी दोगुनी करनी पड़ेगी।

इसके अलावा यहां दो लूप लाइन और फोर्थ लाइन भी डवलप हो रहा है। सभी कार्य रूपलाल कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को मिला है। लेकिन फरवरी 2020 से एजेंसी द्वारा संतोषजनक कार्य नहीं किया गया है। समय पर कार्य भी पूरा नहीं किया है जिसके कारण रूपलाल कंस्ट्रशन के साइट इंचार्ज और अभियंताओं को डीआरएम ने फटकार लगाई।

एजेंसी को दिन रात काम करने का आदेश

लापरवाही से काम कर रही रूपलाल कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के साइट इंचार्ज को एक सप्ताह के अंदर दिन रात अलग अलग कामगारों से काम कराने का आदेश दिया। शिविर बनाकर रहने की सलाह दी। अभियंताओं को एजेंसी को सभी प्रकार की बाधाओं से मुक्त करने के लिए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। उनके साथ सीनियर डीओएम, सीनियर डीएमई, डीईएन आदि शामिल थे।

आदित्यपुर स्टेशन में हो रहा कार्य

एक प्लेटफार्म, 2 लूप लाइन, 1 फोर्थ लाइन, कैरेज एंड वैगन वर्कशॉप का 40 मीटर एक्सटेंशन साथ ही 60 मीटर रेलवे लाइन को रिन्युअल कार्य चल रहा है।

