पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या:बेल पर छूटे अपराधी ने मुख्य गवाह के सिर में मारी गोली, आदित्यपुर में ईंट सप्लायर व भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की हत्या

आदित्यपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हत्यारों को लोगों ने घेरा, पुलिस भी पहुंची लेकिन हथियारों के बल पर भाग निकले
  • आदित्यपुर में ईंट सप्लायर व भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की हत्या

आदित्यपुर के एस टाइप चौक में ईंट गिट्टी बालू सप्लायर व भाजपा कार्यकर्ता सुजय नंदी की बाइक सवार दो अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। जिस वक्त गोली मारी गई, उस समय सुजय चौक स्थित अपने घर के आगे बाइक पर बैठ फोन पर बात कर रहा था। घटना बुधवार सुबह करीब 7.30 बजे की है। गोली मारने के बाद अपराधियों को स्थानीय लोगों ने घेर लिया लेकिन मौके पर पहुंची निहत्थे पुलिस की वजह से वह भागने में सफल रहा। अपराधी पहले एक घर में घुसकर छिप रहा था, बाद में पिछले दरवाजे से निकलकर मुस्लिम बस्ती के रास्ते भाग निकला। घटना से 100 मीटर की दूरी पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हैं। पुलिस ने उसकी पहचान संजीव लोहार और एक अन्य के रूप में की है। वह अभी जमानत पर बाहर है। गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर स्थानीय लोगों ने टाटा-कांड्रा मुख्य सड़क को 8 बजे जाम कर दिया।

टाटा-कांड्रा मार्ग 4 घंटे जाम, हत्यारे की पहचान संजीव लोहार के रूप में हुई
पुलिस की लापरवाही के कारण भागे अपराधी

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार-बुधवार सुबह लगभग 7:30 बजे एक मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार दो अपराधी एस टाइप चौक पहुंचे। यहां सुजय मोबाइल पर बात कर रहा था। इसी दौरान अपराधियों ने उसके सिर में पिस्टौत सटा कर गोली मार दी। स्थानीय लोगों ने आनन-फानन में सुजय को टीएमएच पहुंचाया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। गोली मारने के बाद अपराधी भागने लगे लेकिन स्थानीय लोगों ने घेर लिया। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस पेट्रोलिंग गाड़ी पहुंची। एएसआई जॉन एक्का भी पहुंचे लेकिन पिस्टल नहीं लिए थे। डर की वजह से घर में अपराधियों के छिपे होने के वाबजूद वे अंदर नहीं गए, लिहाजा अपराधी मौका देखकर पिछली दीवार को फांद भागने में सफल रहे।

भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मारे जा रहे हैं, मुझे भी खतरा- डिप्टी मेयर
भाजपा कार्यकर्ता को एक-एक कर मारा जा रहा है। इसमें कहीं न कहीं साजिश प्रतीत होता है। दीपक मुंडा भाजपा समर्थक था, जिसे मार दिया गया अब सुजय नंदी की हत्या कर दी गई। सुजय के पिता अशोक नंदी जनसंघ के समय से भाजपाई हैं। दोनों ही कार्यकर्ता बिजनेस कर रहे थे और पारिवारिक जीवन जी रहे थे। मेरे ऊपर भी जान का खतरा है।

बेल के बाद संजीव ने उपमेयर को भी दी थी हत्या की धमकी

दीपक मुंडा हत्याकांड का आरोपी संजीव लोहार का नाम सुजय नंदी की हत्या में सामने आया है। बता दें कि संजीव करीब 7 माह पूर्व सजायाफ्ता होने के बाद हाइकोर्ट से अपील बेल पर जमानत पर छूटा है। जमानत पर निकलने के बाद ही संजीव लोहार ने उपमेयर अमित सिंह को मोबाइल पर जान मारने की धमकी दी थी। उपमेयर ने प्राथमिकी भी दर्ज कराई थी।

24 घंटे में हत्यारों को पकड़ने परिजनों को सुरक्षा की गारंटी

परिजनों को लिखित आश्वासन दिया है, 24 घंटे में अपराधियों को पकड़ने और परिवारवालों को पूर्ण सुरक्षा देने की गारंटी ली है। हम मामले को फ़ास्ट ट्रैक में सुनवाई की प्रार्थना करने जा रहे हैं। व्यावसायिक प्रतिद्वंदिता और एक खास कारोबार पर वर्चस्व को लेकर चल रहा है। इसे समाप्त करने की कोशिश करेगी।
-राकेश रंजन, एसडीपीओ, सरायकेला

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें