पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:फ्री मिले तो अलकतरा भी न छोड़ें, बेड़ाकेंदुदा के पास पलटा 28 हजार क्षमता वाला कोलतार टैंकर, गैलन में ढो-ढोकर ले गए ग्रामीण

आनंदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कहावत है फ्री मिले तो अलकतरा भी ले लें। ठीक ऐसा ही घटना आंनदपुर इलाके में हुई। हुआ ये कि अलकतरा यानी कोलतार के टैंकर के पलटने के बाद ग्रामीण टैंकर से रिसते कोलतार को गैलन में भर-भरकर ले जानी लगे।

जानकारी के अनुसार, गुरुवार सुबह 10 बजे मनोहरपुर-रांची मुख्य सड़क अंतर्गत आनंदपुर थाना क्षेत्र के बेड़ाकेंदुदा के पवा टोली के मोड़ के पास कोलतार टैंकर जेएच 01 डीएल 2881 अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। घटना से किसी के हताहत होने की कोई सूचना नहीं है। मौके पर चालक दीपक साहू एंव खलासी अजित उरांव ने कूदकर अपनी जान बचाई। पुलिस कार्रवाई में जुटी गई है।

अनियंत्रित होकर पलटा टैंकर

चालक दीपक साहू ने कहा-गाड़ी रांची के जगरनाथ साव की है। रायगढ़ से 12 चक्का लाइन ट्रक में रायगढ़ से कोलतार रांची टीपूदाना के लिए जा रहा था। विपरीत दिशा से आ रही अज्ञात स्कार्पियो को बचाने के चक्कर में अनियंत्रित होकर बेड़ाकेंदुदा के पास सड़क किनारे पलट गया। टैंकर में 28 हजार तेल रखने की क्षमता है। पलट जाने के कारण हजारों रुपयों का नुकसान हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें