पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आतंक:15 दिन में दूसरी बार हाथी ने ग्रामीण को पहुंचाया नुकसान

आनंदपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बलसीर नेे बताया की 15 दिन पहले इसी हाथी ने खूब उत्पात मचाया था

मंगलवार रात करीब 3 बजे एक दांतैल हाथी ने आनंदपुर प्रखंड के हरता पंचायत अंतर्गत टोप्पो टोला में जमकर उत्पात मचाया। दांतैल हाथी ने बलसीर केरकेट्टा के घर को बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। इसके बाद हाथी ने बाहर आंगन में निर्मित झोपड़ीनुमा रसोईघर को रौंदकर बर्बाद कर दिया।

बलसीर नेे बताया की 15 दिन पहले इसी हाथी ने खूब उत्पात मचाया था। इस दौरान हाथी ने घर के दरवाजे के पास रखे लगभग 2 क्विंटल धान को सूंड से बाहर निकाल कर खा गया। साथ ही घर रखे मुर्गा-मुर्गी को खुंदकर मार दिया। मुखिया संजय उरांव ने पीड़ित से बात की और क्षतिपूर्ति के लिए मुआवजे की मांग वन को आवेदन सौंपने की सलाह दी। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि एक साल पहले ही टोला में बिजली बहाल हुई लेकिन अब तक नहीं आयी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें