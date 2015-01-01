पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:जनता दरबार में विभिन्न विभागाें के 41 आवेदन प्राप्त, जांचाेपरांत होगी कार्रवाई

बहरागोड़ा34 मिनट पहले
  • साथ ही प्रखंड कार्यालय में जनता दरबार का आयाेजन कर लाेगाें की समस्याएं सुनी

शुक्रवार को उप विकास आयुक्त परमेश्वर भकत ने बहरागोड़ा प्रखंड का निरीक्षण किया। डीडीसी ने प्रखंड कार्यालय में पौधरोपण भी किया। साथ ही प्रखंड कार्यालय में जनता दरबार का आयाेजन कर लाेगाें की समस्याएं सुनी। इस दाैरान लाेगाें के बीच मास्क के वितरण के साथ सामाजिक दूरी का पालन किया गया। जनता दरबार में वृद्धा पेंशन के 21, विधवा पेंशन का 1 व दिव्यांग पेंशन का 1 आवेदन प्राप्त हुआ। प्राधानमंत्री आवास के लिए 9 आवेदन मिले। भूमि सत्यापन का 2 आवेदन प्राप्त हुआ। वहीं जमीन सीमांकन के 2 और खतियान आनलाइन हेतु 1, नामांतरण का 2 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए। भूमि विवाद से संबंधित 1 आवेदन मिला। इस प्रकार जनता दरबार में कुल 41 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए। आवेदनों को जांचोपरांत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। साथ ही अंबू सीट एवं शंभु सीट को ब्लाइंड स्टिक का वितरण किया गया।

तारक गिरि को ट्राई साइकिल एवं सुशील चन्द्र पाल को बैशाखी प्रदान की गई। मौके पर प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी राजेश कुमार साहू, अंचल निरीक्षक हाराधन मदिना, राजस्व कर्मचारी, कनीय अभियंता, बाल विकास परियोजना के महिला सुपावाईजर, लाभुक आदि उपस्थित थे। वहीं प्रखंड कार्यालय में मुखिया, पंचायत सचिव, रोजगार सेवक आदि का पंचायतवार समीक्षा की गई। जिसमें पंचायतवार प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के लंबित आवासों की समीक्षा की गई। जिसमें द्वितीय फेज में मानव दिवस सृजन पर समीक्षा हुई। इसके अलावा दीदी बाड़ी योजना की भी समीक्षा की गई। जिसमें बीडीओ राजेश कुमार साहू, अंचल निरीक्षक हाराधन मदिना, राजस्व कर्मचारी, सहायक अभियंता, कनीय अभियंता, बाल विकास परियोजना की महिला सुपरवाइजर, जिला समन्वयक प्रधानमंत्री आवास सुमन मिश्रा, तकनिकी सहायक प्रधानमंत्री आवास रितेश कुमार, प्रखंड समन्वयक प्रधानमंत्री आवास, मुखिया, पंचायत सचिव, रोजगार सेवक आदि उपस्थित थे।

