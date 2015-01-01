पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रक ने फेरी करने वाले बाइक सवार दो युवकों को कुचला; एक की मौत, दूसरा गंभीर

बहरागोड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • जिसमें एक को झाड़ग्राम अस्पताल पहुंचने पर मृत घाेषित कर दिया गया

मंगलवार की सुबह 9.30 बजे बड़शोल थाना क्षेत्र के खंडामौदा के पास एनएच पर एक अज्ञात ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार एक युवक की माैत हाे गई। वहीं दूसरा युवक गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हाे गया। जानकारी के अनुसार पश्चिम बंगाल से दाेनाें एक बाइक पर सवार होकर अाेडिशा के संबलपुर प्लास्टिक के सामान की फेरी करने जा रहे थे। दुर्घटना के बाद ट्रक चालक वहां से गाड़ी लेकर फरार हाे गया। दुर्घटना के बाद स्थानीय लाेगाें ने एंबुलेंस बुलाकर दाेनाें जख्मियाें काे बहरागोड़ा सीएचसी भेजवाया। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी ओपी चौधरी व डॉ सावित्री रानी ने दोनों का प्राथमिक उपचार किया। दाेनाें को गंभीर अवस्था में झाड़ग्राम रेफर कर दिया गया।

जिसमें एक को झाड़ग्राम अस्पताल पहुंचने पर मृत घाेषित कर दिया गया। मृतक की पहचान पश्चिम बंगाल के मिदनापुर के केशरपुर प्रखंड के उचहार गांव निवासी शेख असराफुल हसन (42) के रूप में की गई है। शेख असराफुल हसन के सिर में गंभीर चाेट अाई थी। वहीं दूसरे जख्मी की पहचान उचहार गांव के शेख जनाब अली (45) के रूप में की गई। बताया जाता है कि अंदरूनी चाेट के कारण शेख जनाब अली के कान से खून बह रहा था। सूचना पाकर बड़शोल थाना प्रभारी ज्याेतिलाल रजवाड़ घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर पूरे मामले की जानकारी ली।

