निरीक्षण:बहरागोड़ा में इसी माह शुरू होगा ग्राम न्यायालय, छोटे मामलों में नहीं जाना होगा टाटा या घाटशिला

बहरागोड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • घाटशिला जिला अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश ने किया भवन का निरीक्षण

न्याय प्रणाली में त्वरित और आसान पहुंच के लिए बहरागोड़ा प्रखंड में ग्राम न्यायालय का शुभारंंभ होने जा रहा है। इस माह के अंत तक ग्राम न्यायालय का शुभारंभ हो जाएगा। इससे सीमांचल क्षेत्र के लोगों को छोटे-मोटे विवाद को लेकर जमशेदपुर अथवा घाटशिला का चक्कर नहीं काटना होगा। ग्राम न्यायालय का उद्देश्य कानूनी मामलों को निपटाने के लिए जमीनी स्तर पर प्रभावी मंच प्रदान करना है। शुक्रवार को घाटशिला के जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश एमसी नारायण ने बहरागोड़ा प्रखंड कार्यालय के समक्ष बने कृषि तकनीकी सूचना केंद्र भवन में ग्राम न्यायालय चलाने को लेकर निरीक्षण किया।

उक्त भवन की मरम्मत सहित अन्य कामकाज के बारे में अावश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिया गया। बहरागोड़ा प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर स्थित कृषि तकनीकी सूचना केंद्र भवन का कार्यालय प्रखंड कार्यालय भवन में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। इस भवन में ग्राम न्यायालय का शुभारंभ किया जाएगा। इस ग्राम न्यायालय में छोटे-छोटे विवादों का निपटारा किया जाएगा। ग्राम न्यायालय लंबे समय से बहरागोड़ा में खोलने को लेकर कई बार घोषणाएं हुईं, लेकिन तकनीकी कारणों से अब तक धरातल पर योजना नहीं उतर सकी हैं। ग्राम न्यायालय खोलने को लेकर भवन की मरम्मत तेज गति से कराया जा रहा है। एसके कंस्ट्रक्शन द्वारा भवन का मरम्मत कार्य कराया जा रहा है। 22 नवंबर तक इस भवन का मरम्मत कार्य पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इस माह के अंत तक ग्राम न्यायालय खुल जाने की संभावना है।

