ये तो आस्था है, इसमें सब जायज:काली के 80 भक्तों की हठभक्ति, अंगारों पर चल कर दी अग्नि परीक्षा

बंदगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • कराईकेला के बाउरीसाई काली मंदिर परिसर में अग्नि परीक्षा औरर रंजनी फोड़ा का आयोजन

मां काली पूजा के अवसर पर मंगलवार को कराईकेला के बाउरीसाई काली मंदिर परिसर में अग्नि परीक्षा और रंजनी फोड़ा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। सैकड़ों भक्तों ने गाजे-बाजे के साथ बाउरासाई तालाब से स्नान कर पूजा अर्चना की। इस दौरान भक्तों ने कलश यात्रा निकाली और मंदिर परिसर पहुंच कर पूजा अर्चना की। पूजा के बाद 80 भक्त जलते आग के अंगारों पर नंगे पांव चले। वहीं बांस से बनी कील में छह भक्तों ने शरीर पर छेदन कर रंजनी फोड़ा की परंपरा निभाई।

अग्नि परीक्षा के बाद पराशर महतो के नेतृत्व में छह भक्तों ने अपने बांह पर लोहे की नुकीली कील पर छेदन कर काइस घांस को आर पार किया। इसके बाद बांह में छेदे गए भोक्ता को श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा काइस घांस के सहारे खींचते हुए मंदिर पहुंचे। इस दौरान भोक्ता ने गाजे-बाजे के साथ बाउरीसाई ऊपर टोला से मंदिर परिसर पहुंच कर पूजा अर्चना की।

मौके पर पांचू महतो, सोनाराम महतो, तुलसी महतो, पांचू महतो, हारा बोदरा समेत अन्य भक्तो ने भाग लिया। मालूम रहे कि कोरोना महामारी को लेकर इस वर्ष मेला का आयोजन एवं रात्री में उड़िया नाटक पर समिति ने रोक लगा दिया था। इसके कारण कार्यक्रम में भीड़ कम नजर आयी।

बाउरीसाई में 170 साल से होती आ रही है मां काली की पूजा

मुंडा परमेश्वर महतो और समाजसेवी नरेन्द्र प्रसाद महतो ने बताया कि 1850 से बाउरीसाई में मां काली की पूजा ग्रामीणों द्वारा किया जा रही है। माता के दरबार मे मांगी मन्नतें पूरी होने से बकरा, बतक की बलि दे कर पूजा की जाती है। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में मुख्य रूप से जातेन महतो, विनय महतो, श्रीनिवास महतो, शांतनु महतो, दीपक महतो, अभिलेख महतो, मानतानु महतो, रतन महतो, छोटेलाल महतो, अजय महतो, नीलकंठ कटीहार, ताराचन्द महतो, तुलसी महतो समेत ग्रामीणों का सराहनीय योगदान रहा।

रंजनी फोड़ा में 6 भक्तों ने शरीर में कील से किया छेद

सैंकड़ों वर्ष पुरानी परम्परा अब भी गांव में झलकती है। गांव-गांव में पूजा के मौके पर श्रद्धालु के जलते आग के अंगारों पर नंगे पांव चलना, बांस से बने कील से शरीर पर छेदवाना, कांटे व लोहे की किल पर चलना आदि ऐसे कई दिल को दहलाने वाले कारनामें प्रत्यक्ष रुप से भक्तों में नजारा देखने को मिलता है। 1850 वर्ष पूर्व से ऐसी परम्परा कराईकेला के बाउरीसाई गांव में काली पूजा पर चलते आ रही है। -परमेश्वर महतो, ग्राम मुंडा

