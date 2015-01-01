पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:दाे साल पहले 100 लाेगाें ने बकरी पालन शुरू किया अब आठ गांव के 950 परिवार की जीविका का साधन

चाईबासा2 घंटे पहले
  • झारखंड-ओडिशा की सीमा पर बसे 8 गांवों में बकरी पालन ने लिया प्रतिस्पर्धा का रूप

सामान्य ताैर पर लगन और नजरिया हाे ताे काेई भी आदमी लाेकल संसाधनों से ही समृद्ध हाे सकता है। ऐसा हाे रहा है झारखंड और ओडिशा राज्य की सीमा पर बसे नोवामुंडी इलाके के आठ गांवाें में। इन गांवाें के आसपास पशु चारा प्राकृतिक रूप से भरा पड़ा था, लेकिन लाेग सामान्य ताैर पर उपयोग नहीं करते थे। 2018 में नोवामुंडी प्रखंड से सटे देवझर और अन्सेइकला ग्राम पंचायतों में रहने वाले स्थानीय लोगों के लिए स्थायी आजीविका कार्यक्रमों की पहचान के लिए टाटा स्टील फाउंडेशन ने सर्वे किया।

इसके बाद 100 से अधिक किसानों को बकरी पालन के लिए प्रशिक्षित किया गया। इनमें वैसे किसान शामिल रहे जिनके पास पैसा या जमीन की कमी थी। अब इस इलाके के ठाकुरानी, महादेवनासा, कुलदुम, सियालजोडा, जामुकुंडिया, कोल्हाहुंडुला, पंचाननपुर और गोवर्धनपुर गांव में बकरी ही 950 परिवाराें की जिंदगी की जरूरतें पूरी कर रही हैं। मतलब अच्छी आमदानी ग्रामीणाें काे हाे रही है। इन गांवाें में बकरी पालन प्रतिस्पर्धा बन गया है।

