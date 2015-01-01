पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसुनवाई:15 दिन विरोध फिर कहा- हां, टाटा स्टील के माइंस विस्तारीकरण काे सांसद व पूर्व सीएम का समर्थन

नोवामुंडी23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माइंस विस्तारीकरण के लिए राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद ने नोवामुंडी में बुलाई जनसुनवाई

नोवामुंडी में टाटा स्टील के आयरन ओर माइंस विस्तारीकरण काे एक पखवाड़े से विरोेध जताने के बाद आखिरकार सांसद गीता काेड़ा, विधायक साेनाराम सिंकू और पूर्व सीएम मधु काेड़ा का समर्थन मिल ही गया। टाटा स्टील माइंस विस्तारीकरण के लिए राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद द्वारा नोवामुंडी में शुक्रवार काे टाटा स्टील लौह अयस्क माइंस की पर्यावरणीय लोक सुनवाई थी। इसमें ग्रामीणों के साथ कई दिनों से विराेध जता रहे पूर्व सीएम, सांसद व स्थानीय विधायक ने भी कई मसलाें पर शर्ताें के साथ समर्थन दे दिया।

मधु कोड़ा और उनकी सांसद पत्नी गीता काेड़ा ने माइंस में स्थानीय ग्रामीणों को रोजगार, प्रभावित जमीन मालिकों को मुआवजा एवं नौकरी, अस्पताल व्यवस्था में व्यापक सुधार करने आदि समस्याओं के समाधान की मांग रखी। टाटा स्टील माइंस का खनन लीज क्षेत्र करीब 1230.42 हेक्टेयर है। जनसुनवाई में समर्थन के बाद 6 गांव (महूदी, नोवामुंडी, कोड़ता, बालिझोर, बड़ा बालजुड़ी एवं सरबिल) टाटा स्टील के प्रभाव क्षेत्र में अाएंंगे। इससे टाटा स्टील माइंस की उत्पादन क्षमता 10 मिलियन टन से बढ़कर करीब 27 मिलियन टन होने की संभावना है।

