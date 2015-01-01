पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बारिश से कनकनी बढ़ी:16.4 एमएम बारिश से 5 डिग्री गिरा पारा, ठंड और बढ़ेगी

चाईबासा/ चक्रधरपुर3 घंटे पहले
चक्रधरपुर में खेत में जमा बारिश का पानी
  • प सिंहभूम में अगले 48 घंटे में और गिरेगा दिन-रात का तापमान
  • 23 नवंबर काे पारा नौ डिग्री तक पहुंचने का अनुमान
  • वायु प्रदूषण भी चाईबासा में 161 माइक्रोग्राम तक रहेगा

ठंड इस साेमवार यानि 23 नवंबर काे कड़क रहेगी। शनिवार काे 16.4 एमएम बारिश के बाद ठंड का प्रकाेप और बढ़ेगा। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार, बारिश के बाद साेमवार काे पूरा आसमान साफ रहेगा। ऐसे में साेमवार 23 नवंबर की रात काे पारा 9 डिग्री पर रहेगा। ये तापमान इस साल के नवंबर महीने का सबसे ज्यादा रहेगा। इसके अलावे इस दिन जिले के चाईबासा शहर का वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर सबसे खराब हाेगा। माैसम विभाग के आंकड़ाें के अनुसार 161 माइक्रोग्राम हाेगा।

औसतन 60 माइक्रोग्राम काे एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स में आम आदमी के लिए सामान्य माना जाता है। इधर, बारिश के बाद जिले के माैसम में ठंड बढ़ गयी है। ग्रामीण इलाके में बारिश के कारण धान की फसलाें काे नुकसान पहुंचने की संभावना है। माैसम के आंकड़ाें की गणना करें ताे 23 नवंबर साेमवार काे पिछले साल के ठंड के विपरीत 50 फीसदी ज्यादा ठंड रहेगी। साेमवार की रात इस साल 2020 में रात का न्यूनतम पारा 9 डिग्री पर रहेगी, जबकि साल 2019 में 17 डिग्री पर था। इसका अर्थ इस साल ठंड का प्रकाेप ज्यादा रहेगा।

बारिश से ऐसी परेशानी

वहीं दूसरी ओर, सुबह झमाझम बारिश होने से खेत खलिहान ही नहीं सड़कों पर भी पानी जमा हो गया था। अभी की बारिश से खेतों में तैयार धान की फसल, सब्जी के खेतों को भी नुकसान हुआ है। खेतों में पानी जमा होने से धान भींग गए है। फसल गीली होने की वजह से इसके पूरी तरह खराब होने का भी अंदेशा है।

फसल की अच्छी पैदावार होने पर किसानों में खुशी थी। लेकिन फसल कटने के समय बारिश होने से धान को नुकसान पहुंचा है। झमाझम बारिश हुई है इससे धान को नुकसान होगा ही, लेकिन चना की खेती करने वालों को लाभ होगा। मिट्टी भींगने से चना को बिनने से लाभ होगा।

21 से 23 नवंबर तक 120 से बढ़कर 161 माइक्रोग्रम होगा जिले में प्रदूषण लेवल

एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स क्या है?

प्रदूषण की समस्या मापने के लिए एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई)बनाया गया है। इंडेक्स बताता है कि हवा में पीएम-10, पीएम-2.5,। प्रदूषकों की मात्रा विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन द्वारा तय किए गए मानकों के तहत रहता है।

एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) को 0-50 के बीच ‘बेहतर’, 51-100 के बीच ‘संतोषजनक’, 101 से 200 के बीच ‘सामान्य’, 201 से 300 के बीच ‘खराब’, 301 से 400 के बीच ‘बहुत खराब’ और 401 से 500 के बीच ‘गंभीर’ माना जाता है। चाईबासा में शनिवार काे 120 माइक्रोग्राम एक्यूआई रहा।

एक्यूआई: आंख, गले और फेफड़े की बढ़ती है तकलीफ

सांस लेते वक्त एक्यूआई के कणों को रोकने का हमारे शरीर में कोई सिस्टम नहीं है। ऐसे में पीएम 2.5 हमारे फेफड़ों में काफी भीतर तक पहुंचता है। इससे बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान पहुंचाता है। इससे आंख, गले और फेफड़े की तकलीफ बढ़ती है। खांसी और सांस लेने में भी तकलीफ होती है।

तिथि रात का तापमान और एक्यूआई

21 नवंबर : 14 डिग्री-120 माइक्राेग्राम 22 नवंबर : 11 डिग्री- 138 माइक्रोग्राम 23 नवंबर : 9 डिग्री - 161 माइक्रोग्राम

21 नवंबर से 23 नवंबर तक के बीच तेजी से 5 डिग्री तक घटेगा तापमान। इससे ठंड में और भी होगा इजाफा।

