कार्तिक शुरू:नवंबर में 2 और दिसंबर में सिर्फ 5 दिन शादियों के मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर के बाद अप्रैल में आएंगे विवाह के लिए शुभ दिन

  • 15 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू हो जाएगा, 2021 में 22 अप्रैल को विवाह का पहला शुभ मुहूर्त रहेगा

हिंदी पंचांग का आठवां महीना कार्तिक रविवार से शुरू हो गया है। इस माह में करवा चौथ के बाद दीपावली, छठ पूजा और कार्तिक पूर्णिमा जैसे पर्व मनाए जाएंगे। 4 नवंबर को महिलाओं का महापर्व करवा चौथ है। इस दिन महिलाएं अपने पति की लंबी उम्र, अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और सुखद भविष्य की कामना से निर्जला व्रत करती हैं। 7 और 8 नवंबर को पुष्य नक्षत्र रहेगा। इन दिनों में खरीदारी करने का विशेष महत्व है।

पुष्य नक्षत्र में सोना-चांदी, वाहन, सुख-सुविधा की अन्य जरूरी चीजें खरीदी जा सकती है। 12 नवंबर को धनतेरस के साथ दीपोत्सव शुरू हो रहा है। 14 को दीपावली मनाया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही इस वर्ष के अंतिम दो महीने नवंबर और दिसंबर में विवाह का कम मुहूर्त हैं। 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी है। इस दिन विवाह आदि शुभ कर्म फिर से शुरू हो जाएंगे। इसके बाद 11 दिसंबर तक ही विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त रहेंगे।

