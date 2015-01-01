पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:खाली मालगाड़ी बैक करने के दौरान गार्ड बोगी सहित 4 डिब्बे बेपटरी, कोई हताहत नहीं

नोवामुंडी38 मिनट पहले
नोवामुंडी में बैक करने के दौरान बेपटरी हुई बोगी।
  • नोवामुंडी रेलवे यार्ड लूप लाइन पोल संख्या-5052 का मामला
  • प्लांट साइडिंग में पहले से खड़ी मालगाड़ी की रैक लोडिंग का चल रहा था काम

नोवामुंडी रेलवे यार्ड लूप लाइन में मालगाड़ी को बैक करने के दौरान गार्ड के डब्बे समेत मालगाड़ी के तीन डब्बे भी पटरी से उतर गए। घटना सोमवार करीब एक बजे दिन की है। जानकारी के अनुसार, घटना के पहले टाटा स्टील के बॉटमबीन प्लांट से लौह अयस्क रैक लोडिंग के लिए बीओबीएस मालगाड़ी स्टेशन के पहुंची हुई थी। इसके पहले प्लांट साइडिंग में पहले से खड़ी मालगाड़ी की रैक लोडिंग चल रही थी। इसी समय टाटा स्टील बॉटमबीन प्लांट से रैक लोडिंग के लिए और एक मालगाड़ी को इंडन मिली थी।

प्लांट साइडिंग में पहले से मालगाड़ी रहने के कारण बाद में पहुंची मालगाड़ी को बैक कर दूसरी लाइन में प्लांट के भीतर भेजना था। मालगाड़ी को बैक कर प्लांट के भीतर जाने के दौरान लूप लाइन में चली गई थी। गति सीमा अधिक होने के कारण गार्ड डब्बे समेत चार डब्बे पटरी से उतर गए।

इसकी भनक लगते ही ड्राइवर ने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगा गाड़ी को रोक दी। तब तक पोल संख्या-5052 समीप लूप लाइन की सीमा के बाहर बाउंड्री तोड़ कर डब्बे पटरी से उतर गए। घटना के समय रेलवे लाइन के आसपास कोई मौजूद नहीं था। अन्यथा एक बड़ी दुर्घटना होने से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता था।

अधिकारियों ने ज्वाइंट लाइन में गड़बड़ी की जताई संभावना, रिलीफ ट्रेन पहुंची

अधिकारियों से पूछताछ करने पर बताया कि मेन लाइन से अचानक लूप लाइन पर मालगाड़ी चले जाना समझ से परे है। यह मामला जांच का विषय है। कहीं न कहीं दो पटरी के बीच ज्वाइंट में गड़बड़ी हुई होगी। इसी को लेकर मालगाड़ी लूप लाइन पर चली गई थी। स्टेशन मास्टर द्वारा रेलवे दुर्घटना की खबर डांगुवापोसी व चक्रधरपुर मंडल कार्यालय में दे दी गई है।

विभाग को खबर मिलते ही डांगुवापोसी से रिलीफ ट्रेन घटनास्थल भेजी गई है। देर शाम तक मालगाड़ी के डिब्बे की तीन पहिए व गार्ड डब्बे के पहिए को पटरी पर लाने के लिए विभागीय कर्मचारी घटना स्थल पहुंच गए थे। पूरे मामले की जांच में लग गए।

