वारदात:चंपुआ बाजार में रिटायर शिक्षक से दिनदहाड़े 7000 रु. की लूट

जैंतगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैग में शिक्षक के बैंक के कागजात व आधार कार्ड भी था

चंपुआ मुख्य बाज़ार के महावीर चौक पर दिनदहाड़े एक रिटायर शिक्षक से बदमाश सात हजार रुपए से भरा बैग लूट कर फरार हो गए। घटना दोपहर करीब 12 बजे की है। जानकारी के अनुसार चंपुआ थाना अंतर्गत जोड़ा पोखरिया गांव के सेवानिवृत शिक्षक जगन्नाथ नायक ने चंपुआ बैंक से 12 हजार रुपए निकाले थे। इसमें से 5 हजार रुपए अपने नाती को देकर बाकी सात हजार रुपए बैग में रखकर महावीर चौक स्थित एक दुकान से फल खरीदने जा रहे थे।

उसी क्रम में पल्सर बाइक से दो युवक उनके पास आए और उनके हाथ से बैग छिनकर फागू रोड की तरफ फरार हो गए। शिक्षक ने तुरंत इसकी सूचना चंपुआ थाना में दी। सूचना पाकर चंपुआ पुलिस तुरंत घटना स्थल पहुंच कर जिस रास्ते से लुटेरा फरार हुए थे । उस रास्ते मे जा कर पीछा किया। मगर कुछ पता नहीं चल पाया। बैग में शिक्षक के बैंक के कागजात व आधार कार्ड भी था। पुलिस अनुसंधान में जुटी है ।

