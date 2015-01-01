पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:गुदड़ी थाना क्षेत्र से पीएलएफआई का सक्रिय सदस्य गिरफ्तार, जेल

सोनुआ6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुलिस ने गुदड़ी थाना क्षेत्र से पीएलएफआई के सक्रिय सदस्य पतरस चांपिया को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा है। चाईबासा पुलिस को सोमवार को गुदड़ी थाना क्षेत्र के बुरूकायम, जाते एवं इसके आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में पीएलएफआई संगठन के उग्रवादियों के भ्रमणशील होने की सूचना मिला था। इस सूचना पर गठित पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ के संयुक्त छापामारी दल के द्वारा उस क्षेत्र से प्रतिबंधित उग्रवादी संगठन पीएलएफआई के सक्रिय सदस्य बुरुकायम गांव निवासी पतरस चांपिया को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

उसके पास वायरलेस सेट, वायरलेस का चार्जर, पीएलएफआई का लैटर पैड, रसीद आदि बरामद किया गया। छापामारी दल में सीआरपीएफ 60 बटालियन अल्फा कम्पनी के सहायक समादेष्टा एमबी प्रताप सिंह, परीक्ष्यमानपुलिस अवर निरीक्षक दीनबंधु कुमार आदि शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमद इंदिरा के जमाने से कांग्रेस के ट्रबलशूटर माने जाते थे, सोनिया के सबसे करीबी सलाहकार थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें