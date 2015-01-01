पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:13 काे चक्रधरपुर क्रिकेट व फ्रेंड्स क्लब चाईबासा में खिताब के लिए जंग

चाईबासा5 घंटे पहले
  • फ्रेंड्स क्लब चाईबासा फाइनल में

पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वाधान में चल रहे एसआर रूंगटा ‘बी’ डिवीजन लीग के अंतर्गत खेले गए दूसरे सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में फ्रेंड्स क्लब ने एकतरफा मैच में नेशनल क्रिकेट क्लब को 95 रनों से पराजित कर फाइनल में अपना स्थान सुनिश्चित किया। अब फाइनल मुकाबला 13 दिसम्बर (रविवार) को चक्रधरपुर क्रिकेट क्लब और फ्रेंड्स क्लब चाईबासा के बीच खेला जाएगा। स्थानीय बिरसा मुंडा क्रिकेट स्टेडियम मैदान पर खेले गए शुक्रवार के मैच में टाॅस नेशनल क्रिकेट क्लब के कप्तान ने जीता और पहले क्षेत्ररक्षण करने का फैसला किया।

पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए फ्रेंड्स क्लब की टीम ने निर्धारित 30 ओवरों में 9 विकेट खोकर 180 रन बनाए। फ्रेंड्स क्लब की ओर से बल्लेबाजी करते हुए अतुल श्रीवास्तव ने 6 चाैकों और 1 छक्का की मदद से शानदार 53 रनों की अर्द्धशतकीय पारी खेली। नेशनल क्रिकेट क्लब की ओर से जयंत कुमार सिंह व सूरज सिंह ने तीन-तीन विकेट लिए।

85 रन पर सिमट गई नेशनल क्रिकेट टीम

जीत के लिए 30 ओवरों में 181 रनों का पीछा करने उतरी नेशनल क्रिकेट क्लब की टीम 20.2 ओवरों में अपने सभी विकेट खोकर 85 रन ही बना सकी और लक्ष्य से 95 रन दूर रह गयी। इस टीम की ओर से बल्लेबाजी करते हुए श्वेताभ पाण्डेय ने 3 चैकों की मदद से 24 रन जबकि रवि चौधरी ने 17 रन बनाए।

